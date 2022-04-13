Man, 24, appears in court for second time over alleged murder of Aberdeen gran Sherry Bruce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has appeared in court for a second time accused of murdering Aberdeen grandmother Sherry Bruce.

Thai Hoang, known as Beaton, is also accused of attempting to murder her son.

He appeared privately for a second time at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today where he made no plea to charges of murder and attempted murder.

The 24-year-old was fully committed and remanded in custody.

His next court appearance is yet to be confirmed, the Crown Office said.

Sherry, 58, was found seriously injured at Glenbervie Road at about 5.30pm on Sunday evening.

It is understood she was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Her 26-year-old son was also found injured by emergency services. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.

Last week, Sherry’s family issued a statement through the police, describing her as a “kind and caring” mum and grandmother.

The statement said: “She was a kind and caring mum with a soft heart who adored everyone she met. She was very family-oriented and devoted to her job.

“She was loyal and a wonderful grandmother and will be sorely missed.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.