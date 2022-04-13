Man, 24, appears in court for second time over alleged murder of Aberdeen gran Sherry Bruce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man, 24, appears in court for second time over alleged murder of Aberdeen gran Sherry Bruce

By David McPhee
April 13, 2022, 4:29 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 4:55 pm
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.

A man has appeared in court for a second time accused of murdering Aberdeen grandmother Sherry Bruce.

Thai Hoang, known as Beaton, is also accused of attempting to murder her son.

He appeared privately for a second time at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today where he made no plea to charges of murder and attempted murder.

The 24-year-old was fully committed and remanded in custody.

His next court appearance is yet to be confirmed, the Crown Office said.

Sherry, 58, was found seriously injured at Glenbervie Road at about 5.30pm on Sunday evening.

It is understood she was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Her 26-year-old son was also found injured by emergency services. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.

Police at the scene last week in Torry’s Mansefield Road.

Last week, Sherry’s family issued a statement through the police, describing her as a “kind and caring” mum and grandmother.

The statement said: “She was a kind and caring mum with a soft heart who adored everyone she met. She was very family-oriented and devoted to her job.

“She was loyal and a wonderful grandmother and will be sorely missed.”

