Polvanie View: Man accused of attempting to murder five police officers with Molotov cocktails

A 40-year-old man appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of five police officers by throwing Molotov cocktail-type bottles at them.

The charges arise from an armed stand-off at a block of flats in Inverness’ Polvanie View on March 31, where a man was eventually shot by police.

Krzystof Andrusczak also faced charges of wilful fire-raising and possessing two knives and a metal chain.

He appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court before Sheriff Robert Frazer, represented by Inverness solicitor John MacColl and made no plea.

He was committed for further examination.

Mr MacColl said afterwards: “I can confirm that my client has been remanded to the State Hospital in Carstairs for a psychiatric assessment.”

The five allegations against Andrusczak are that he assaulted four police constables by igniting petrol or other accelerant within a glass bottle and threw it at them to the danger of their life and attempted to murder them.

The second charge is that he wilfully set fire to his home at 21 Polvanie View causing significant damage.

Charge number three is attempting to murder a fifth constable by igniting petrol or other accelerant within a glass bottle and throwing it at him to the danger of his life.

The last two charges are that he had two knives and a metal chain without lawful authority or excuse.

The incident prompted a large police presence, including the Armed Response Unit, ambulance and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

It came to an end when a man was shot in the leg and arrested.

Appeal for social media footage

The area was cordoned off for some time and the fire took several hours to extinguish.

Residents of the same block of flats and neighbouring properties had to be evacuated and some lost personal belongings in the fire which spread.

A public appeal has been set up to help them.

Footage of the incident filmed by several eye witnesses was posted on social media and the police appealed for it to be sent to them.