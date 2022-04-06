Polvanie View: Man charged in connection with Inverness incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Inverness which resulted in a police stand-off.

Emergency services were called to the residential street on Thursday last week and discovered a fire within the flats when they arrived.

The man was reportedly seen standing outside the building while the fire was ongoing.

A stand-off then ensued with armed police.

He was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Raigmore Hospital after being shot at the scene following the stand-off.

A police spokesman confirmed the 40-year-old has now been charged in connection with the incident.

It is not known when the man will appear in court.