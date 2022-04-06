Polvanie View: Man charged in connection with Inverness incident By Lauren Taylor April 6, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 7:37 pm The scene of a fire and arrest on Polvanie View. Pictures by Jason Hedges. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Inverness which resulted in a police stand-off. Emergency services were called to the residential street on Thursday last week and discovered a fire within the flats when they arrived. The man was reportedly seen standing outside the building while the fire was ongoing. A stand-off then ensued with armed police. He was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Raigmore Hospital after being shot at the scene following the stand-off. A police spokesman confirmed the 40-year-old has now been charged in connection with the incident. It is not known when the man will appear in court. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man, 22, charged after reportedly being involved in a collision after failing to stop for police in Inverness Man in court after homes damaged and pair injured in suspected gas blast Call for witnesses after man crashes into tree on A98 Second man arrested on gun charges after six killed in Sacramento shooting