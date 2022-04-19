Jealous husband jailed for firing stun gun at new wife as she made child’s birthday cake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jealous husband jailed for firing stun gun at new wife as she made child’s birthday cake

By Bryan Rutherford
April 19, 2022, 5:12 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 5:51 pm
Slawomir Buczynski
Slawomir Buczynski

An Aberdeen man who repeatedly fired a stun gun at his new wife as she made a child’s birthday cake has been jailed for 18 months.

Slawomir Buczynski flew into a rage at the mention of a male ex-work colleague and fired the illegal weapon seven times into his partner’s body.

When the burly 37-year-old’s wife slumped to the ground in agony he kicked her as she lay stricken on the floor, the High Court in Glasgow was told.

Police were alerted after neighbours could hear the victim’s loud screams.

Loud screams

First-time offender Buczynski was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow by judge Lady Stacey.

The former Deliveroo driver pled guilty last December to assaulting his wife to her injury, possession of a prohibited weapon as well as threatening and abusive behaviour on April 6 2020.

The couple lived together after getting married in February 2020.

But just two months later, Buczynski turned on his wife.

Judge Lady Stacey.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna said the woman was preparing a child’s birthday cake when her husband came in clutching the stun gun.

Mr McKenna told the hearing Buczynski brought up a “historic friendship” his wife had with a male ex-work colleague.

The advocate depute: “A boy was present and saw him push (his wife).

“He then retreated to a bedroom and remained there until police arrived.

“Buczynski assaulted (his wife) with the stun gun by pressing it against her body and discharging his repeatedly.

“She felt pain on her back, arms and legs.”

She yelled for help and tried to escape. However, she ended up on the floor after Buczynski fired the weapon again and also kicked her.

‘Upset and crying’

When police arrived, the woman was described as “clearly upset and crying”.

The boy later told officers he was “happy” Buczynski was taken away as he was frightened he “may have done something worse” to the woman.

Buczynski was said to be “calm and collected” after being arrested and was not under the influence of drink or drugs.

His wife suffered bruising and marks to her back, arms and leg.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal