Jealous husband jailed for firing stun gun at new wife as she made child’s birthday cake

An Aberdeen man who repeatedly fired a stun gun at his new wife as she made a child’s birthday cake has been jailed for 18 months.

Slawomir Buczynski flew into a rage at the mention of a male ex-work colleague and fired the illegal weapon seven times into his partner’s body.

When the burly 37-year-old’s wife slumped to the ground in agony he kicked her as she lay stricken on the floor, the High Court in Glasgow was told.

Police were alerted after neighbours could hear the victim’s loud screams.

First-time offender Buczynski was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow by judge Lady Stacey.

The former Deliveroo driver pled guilty last December to assaulting his wife to her injury, possession of a prohibited weapon as well as threatening and abusive behaviour on April 6 2020.

The couple lived together after getting married in February 2020.

But just two months later, Buczynski turned on his wife.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna said the woman was preparing a child’s birthday cake when her husband came in clutching the stun gun.

Mr McKenna told the hearing Buczynski brought up a “historic friendship” his wife had with a male ex-work colleague.

The advocate depute: “A boy was present and saw him push (his wife).

“He then retreated to a bedroom and remained there until police arrived.

“Buczynski assaulted (his wife) with the stun gun by pressing it against her body and discharging his repeatedly.

“She felt pain on her back, arms and legs.”

She yelled for help and tried to escape. However, she ended up on the floor after Buczynski fired the weapon again and also kicked her.

‘Upset and crying’

When police arrived, the woman was described as “clearly upset and crying”.

The boy later told officers he was “happy” Buczynski was taken away as he was frightened he “may have done something worse” to the woman.

Buczynski was said to be “calm and collected” after being arrested and was not under the influence of drink or drugs.

His wife suffered bruising and marks to her back, arms and leg.