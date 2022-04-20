Aberdeen pensioner accused of sexual and physical abuse against five children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen pensioner accused of sexual and physical abuse against five children

By Kathryn Wylie
April 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
William Morrice's case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court..

An Aberdeen pensioner has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting five children over a 29-year period.

William Morrice is facing seven charges spanning almost three decades involving three girls and two boys between 1974 and 2003.

The 78-year-old, who denies all the allegations, was unable to attend Aberdeen Sheriff Court due to a broken ankle and defence agent Lynn Bentley asked for the case to be continued in his absence.

The charges against him include assaults, including tying one child to a bedframe, locking another in their room and hitting another repeatedly with a slipper.

Denies the charges

It’s claimed he indecently assaulted one young girl at a Bucksburn house between November 1974 and March 1976 and physically abused her by repeatedly striking her body with his hand, a belt and a slipper over a sixteen-year period between 1974 and 1990.

Another girl was also allegedly sexually assaulted at a property in Jesmond Avenue between October 1985 and July 1991.

Morrice also denies wilfully ill-treating a different young girl by hitting her on the body with a slipper and tying her arms to a bedframe with a rope.

It’s also alleged that between June 1992 and February 2003 he physically assaulted a young boy by shouting and swearing at him, hitting and seizing him on the body and placing him in a headlock to his injury.

Late wife also features

A final charge claims that Morrice, while acting alongside his late wife, mistreated another young boy by withholding food from him, locking him in his room for “extended periods of time” and banning the boy from using the toilet at night time.

Morrice, of Rowett South Road, Aberdeen, had his case continued until June this year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.  

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]