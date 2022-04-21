‘I’d do it again’: Defiant prisoner’s words after horrific slash attack in Peterhead prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘I’d do it again’: Defiant prisoner’s words after horrific slash attack in Peterhead prison

By Dave Finlay
April 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
The assault happened at HMP Grampian
A prisoner savagely slashed another inmate at a jail with an improvised weapon before claiming he was happy “to do the time” and would do it again.

Matthew Duncan attacked the other man at HMP Grampian in Peterhead with a toothbrush with a razor blade melted to it.

A judge told Duncan, 25, that he was likely to face “a significant prison sentence” for his latest crime and warned that if he continued to commit such offences he was going to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Lord Beckett said at the High Court in Edinburgh: “But I hope you are open to try to see if you can find a different way to live.”

Aberdeen-born Duncan admitted assaulting the 30-year-old at the prison on December 6 last year to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life by repeatedly striking him on the head with a bladed object.

Prosecutor William Frain-Bell said Duncan has previous convictions for offences including assault, housebreaking and drugs.

The advocate depute said that in July last year at Aberdeen Sheriff Court he was sentenced to three years imprisonment with a 12 month supervised release order for assault and robbery.

He said that his victim was not aware of issues between Duncan and him but on the morning of the attack he had gone to a nursing station to get medication when he felt a blow and thought he had been punched.

A prison officer realised that Duncan had something in his hand and was making stabbing and slashing motions. He shouted to him to stop and staff intervened to halt the attack.

Permanently scarred victim

The victim was found to have a slash wound to his face and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment but will be permanently scarred.

Duncan later claimed that others were winding him up and calling him “a beast” and maintained he was happy to do the time.

Defence solicitor advocate Michael Burnett said Duncan was not a sex offender but his position was other prisoners were “out to do him harm”.

He said his mother abused illicit substances and his father abused alcohol and Duncan was “left to his own devices” and began getting into trouble at a young age.

He said Duncan also began using drugs.

Lord Beckett deferred sentence on Duncan for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment until next month.

