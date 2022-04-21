‘I’d do it again’: Defiant prisoner’s words after horrific slash attack in Peterhead prison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A prisoner savagely slashed another inmate at a jail with an improvised weapon before claiming he was happy “to do the time” and would do it again.

Matthew Duncan attacked the other man at HMP Grampian in Peterhead with a toothbrush with a razor blade melted to it.

A judge told Duncan, 25, that he was likely to face “a significant prison sentence” for his latest crime and warned that if he continued to commit such offences he was going to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Lord Beckett said at the High Court in Edinburgh: “But I hope you are open to try to see if you can find a different way to live.”

Aberdeen-born Duncan admitted assaulting the 30-year-old at the prison on December 6 last year to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life by repeatedly striking him on the head with a bladed object.

Prosecutor William Frain-Bell said Duncan has previous convictions for offences including assault, housebreaking and drugs.

The advocate depute said that in July last year at Aberdeen Sheriff Court he was sentenced to three years imprisonment with a 12 month supervised release order for assault and robbery.

He said that his victim was not aware of issues between Duncan and him but on the morning of the attack he had gone to a nursing station to get medication when he felt a blow and thought he had been punched.

A prison officer realised that Duncan had something in his hand and was making stabbing and slashing motions. He shouted to him to stop and staff intervened to halt the attack.

Permanently scarred victim

The victim was found to have a slash wound to his face and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment but will be permanently scarred.

Duncan later claimed that others were winding him up and calling him “a beast” and maintained he was happy to do the time.

Defence solicitor advocate Michael Burnett said Duncan was not a sex offender but his position was other prisoners were “out to do him harm”.

He said his mother abused illicit substances and his father abused alcohol and Duncan was “left to his own devices” and began getting into trouble at a young age.

He said Duncan also began using drugs.

Lord Beckett deferred sentence on Duncan for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment until next month.