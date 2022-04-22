Farmer facing forklift assault charges threatened alleged victim’s uncle, witness claims By Kathryn Wylie April 22, 2022, 5:32 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 6:17 pm Ian Stuart, pictured leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court, alleges he was threatened by Stuart Allan. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Drink-driving soldier crashed into fence while three-times the limit Forces charity to help soldier caught with indecent images of children Peterhead man caught punching and kicking dog in viral video handed curfew Broken bottle attacker waited at back door for victim