Inverness killer thought victims ‘had red button for atomic bomb’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness killer thought victims ‘had red button for atomic bomb’

By Grant McCabe
May 5, 2022, 12:42 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 4:25 pm
Gary MacKay (left) and Dwayne MacLeay
Gary MacKay (left) and Dwayne MacLeay

An attacker who killed a neighbour and another man claims he did because they had a button for an atomic bomb.

David Sinders brutally stabbed to death Dwayne MacLeay, 28, and Gary MacKay, 35, at a flat in Inverness on May 28 2020.

The 25-year-old also knifed Kimberley Nicholson, 27, on the stomach and shoulder.

Police soon arrived at the grim scene and when Sinders asked if the men were dead, he added: “I hope so.”

Sinders – originally from Latvia – had been deemed in February last year to be unfit to stand trial.

It had been concluded he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Agreed facts of the case

An examination of facts hearing instead took place at the High Court in Glasgow to look at the circumstances of the attacks and Sinders’ mental state at the time.

Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan read a joint minute – facts agreed between the prosecution and the defence.

She told how Dwayne lived in the flat across the landing from Sinders in Balloan Road, Inverness.

Miss McQuillan: “In the period prior to May 28 2020, several witnesses were aware of Sinders saying or doing things which they found to be strange.”

This included stating to Gary MacKay one night: “You’re dead.”

Police at the scene of the deaths on Balloan Road, Inverness.

On the night of the killings, Sinders was in Dwayne’s home with others.

Gary later turned up and Sinders suddenly accused the man of punching him.

Kimberley Nicholson then also arrived and found Sinders sitting on the bed with the two other men on the couch.

As she then washed dishes, Kimberley heard someone yell: “David, stop it.”

She was next confronted in the kitchen by Sinders, who stabbed her on the shoulder and then in the stomach.

Miss McQuillan: “This caused her to fall to the floor. He then left the flat and did not speak to her at all.”

Kimberley managed to make her way into another room – it was there she discovered the horror of Dwayne and Gary having also been stabbed.

The prosecutor: “She saw Dwayne lying on the floor…with blood on his head.

Forensic teams at the scene of two deaths on Balloan Road, Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook

“She attempted to get a response, but had no success. She also saw Gary lying on the floor next to the couch.

“She telephoned 999 … and reported that three people had been stabbed.”

Kimberley tried to help both men – paramedics then arrived, but were unable to save them.

Dwayne had suffered five stab wounds with Gary a total of three.

Kimberley was given an emergency CT scan, but luckily survived being knifed twice.

‘Are they dead? I hope so’

Sinders was traced at his home that night and initially insisted he had been sleeping when the attacks happened.

But, he then stated: “I did that. I stabbed them.”

Miss McQuillan: “He made a number of comments including: ‘They had a red button. I had to stab them. The red button would set off an atomic bomb’.

“He asked one officer: ‘Are they dead?’. He responded he did not know and Sinders replied: ‘I hope so’.”

He added the knife was “on a table in my house”.

Sinders had faced charges of murdering both men and attempting to murder Kimberley.

‘Not criminally responsible’

A number of doctors who had provided reports on Sinders gave evidence during the three-day hearing.

The court was told Sinders’ condition involved “hallucinations and delusions” and that he continues to suffer symptoms while in the State Hospital at Carstairs.

Lord Harrower today concluded, after hearing the facts and evidence, that Sinders “beyond reasonable doubt” carried out the attacks.

The judge added because of his illness Sinders “did not appreciate the nature or wrongfulness” of his conduct.

He said: “As a result, I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that he was not criminally responsible for his conduct by way of a mental disorder.

“I acquit him by reason of the special defence.”

Sinders will remain in Carstairs meantime for treatment on a compulsion order without limit of time.

Tributes to victim

Both families have paid tribute to the men.

Mr MacLeay’s family said he “was a kind, gentle caring person who would help anybody”.

They added: “He lived to play his guitar and sing.”

Mr MacKay’s family said they were “shocked by the events”.

Flowers and photographs were placed close to the scene of the killings.

They added: “Gary was a dearly beloved son of Gordon and Linda, a brother of Darren and Alan, uncle and a friend to many.

“Gary was known by the nickname ‘Chunk’ by many and he will be sorely missed by all.

“Gary was a happy and friendly person, his passion was to watch Inverness Caley Thistle, his team who he followed for many years.”

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal