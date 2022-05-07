Caravan thief turned life around while on remand in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caravan thief turned life around while on remand in prison

By David Love
May 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 7, 2022, 11:32 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness Sheriff Court.

A Moray man who stole a six-berth caravan and a quad bike with a total value of £27,000 turned his life around while spending six months in prison on remand.

Defence solicitor Gerry Sweeney said his client, John McPhee, of Innes Court, Lhanbryde, had initially wanted to go to prison for his crimes.

But with his relationship being rekindled, the birth of his sixth child, and the support of family and prison services, McPhee had overcome his alcohol and drug difficulties as well as his depression, the lawyer said.

Mr Sweeney told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “He now wants to restart his industrial fencing business which was very successful. The period in custody has saved him.

‘He is now clean’

“He was in a dark and difficult place when these offences were committed, he was depressive and taking illicit drugs and alcohol.

“The catalyst was the break-up of his relationship. But he is now clean.”

McPhee had previously admitted theft and theft by opening a lockfast place on February 15, 2020, and May 22, 2020.

Sentence was deferred for a background report.

But Sheriff Matheson was not prepared to deal with 39-year-old McPhee immediately because there had been a significant change in his attitude.

Bike was stolen from storage compound in Lossiemouth

She said she wanted a restriction of liberty assessment and a fresh social work background report.

McPhee, who had his bail continued, will reappear on June 20.

The court had earlier heard that the 39-year-old used an angle grinder to cut a lock off the towbar of the caravan.

It had been stored in a compound in Grantown on Spey.

Police stopped McPhee’s Ford Transit van which was towing the caravan on the A9 near Kincraig and arrested him.

The court heard how a GPS tracker on the £7,000 quad bike helped police arrest McPhee. Although the quad bike was taken to an industrial estate in Kirkcaldy, police were unable to recover it.

The bike had been stolen from a storage compound in Lossiemouth which was broken into by McPhee.

Officers matched CCTV to the route taken by the quad bike and McPhee’s van was seen on exactly the same route.

