Aberdeen terrorism trial told of ‘poisonous Muslim snake’ tweet addressed to London mayor

Police investigating alleged terrorism offences involving an Aberdeen man found IT devices with tweets about Muslims addressed to London mayor Sadiq Khan, a court has heard.

Cybercrime expert Charles Bruce told a jury how police found the social media posts during a probe into the activities of Richard Smith.

Mr Bruce told the High Court in Edinburgh that one of the tweets was found on a hard drive and it came from an account called @Richard_abdn.

It read: “Have you tried getting rid of the majority of Muslims yet @SadiqKhan.”

Another tweet addressed to Mr Khan from the same account asked: “@SadiqKhan How do you like that you poisonous Muslim snake.”

Terrorism and other offences

The evidence emerged during proceedings against Smith, 29, of King Street in Aberdeen.

On Tuesday, the jury was told that police examined a mobile phone, an ACER laptop and hard drives which officers took possession of during the investigation.

The court heard how police also found records of Google searches on the devices.

One read: “Don’t Keep Calm Islam is the new Nazi regime”.

Another read: “Muslims should be in fear for their lives always”.

‘When Can I Kill the Muslims’

Police also found a record of a visit to YouTube where the search expression “When Can I Kill the Muslims” was used.

The police also found records on the video hosting website of searches being made for films about explosions.

At the start of proceedings last week, jurors were read the contents of a legal document detailing the charges against Smith.

Prosecutors claim that between October 19 2018 and November 13 2019 at various locations in Aberdeen, Smith “did make” or “knowingly” had in his possession “explosive substances”.

Prosecutors claim that these were “namely homemade explosive substances” and powders and chemicals, which could be used to make “explosive substances”.

It’s alleged that the substances could “cause or aid in causing an explosion,” and that it could give rise to “a reasonable suspicion” that he didn’t have the substances in his possession for a “lawful object”.

In relation to this charge, the Crown claims that Smith breached the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

Texts, manuals, videos

The second charge alleges that between August 9 in 2018 and November 13 in 2019 at various locations in Scotland, Smith collected or made a “record of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”.

It’s alleged that he had “a quantity of texts, manuals, booklets, leaflets, videos and other guides” relating to the “manufacture of explosive substances, improvised detonators and improvised explosive devices” and the “manufacture of chemical and biological agents”.

Prosecutors also claim he had information about “the manufacture and use of firearms and other weaponry” and “the practice of guerrilla warfare, paramilitary survival, combat and resistance techniques”.

It’s also claimed he had information which promoted “anti-Muslim, neo-Nazi and other racist causes” and that he created, downloaded “computer files”, “video files” and “picture files” on IT devices and CD and DVD discs and that this breached the Terrorism Act 2000.

Explosive substances

The third charge alleges that between August 9 2018 and November 13 2019 at locations in Aberdeen, Smith possessed “a quantity of materials capable of being used in the manufacture of explosive substances” and possessed “a quantity of materials capable of causing or aiding an explosion”.

It’s also alleged that he created and possessed “texts, manuals, booklets, leaflets, videos and other guides” relating to the manufacture of explosive substances improvised detonators and improvised explosive devices.

Prosecutors also say he had information about the use of “chemical and biological agents” as weapons; guerrilla warfare and survival techniques.

He is also said to have had information about “the operation and manufacture of firearms and other weaponry”, “paramilitary survival and resistance” and “combat techniques” as well as information “advancing anti-Muslim, neo Nazi and other racist causes”.

Prosecutors say he also conducted online research into the “manufacture of explosive substances, improvised detonators and improvised explosive devices”; and that he possessed a quantity of military style clothing and weapons – and that this was Contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006 section 5 (1a).

Breached the Poisons Act 1972

Between October 10 2019 and November 13 2019 at locations in Aberdeen, Smith is alleged to have possessed without “having a licence”, sulphuric acid and nitric acid.

He also allegedly possessed “barium nitrate” and prosecutors say this breached the Poisons Act 1972.

The final charge alleges that on November 4 2019 at Kittybrewster Police Office in Aberdeeen, Smith assaulted Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain by pushing him on the body.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to all charges and the trial before judge Lord Mulholland continues.

