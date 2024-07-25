Pervert Aberdeen electrician snuck into woman’s home with sex doll and dressed it up in her clothes

An Aberdeen pervert snuck into a woman’s home with a sex doll, dressed it up in her clothing and took photographs of it.

Electrician James Denholm – who targeted 18 different victims in the city – also set up hidden cameras to watch women using the toilet and secretly filmed them through windows and even a keyhole.

The voyeur crept into the home of one victim undetected for five years and took photographs of her belongings, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

The 34-year-old has now admitted 16 different charges, including having a vile collection of indecent images of children.

Denholm, of Fonthill Avenue, Aberdeen, sat quietly in the dock, speaking only to confirm his guilty pleas as each charge was read out.

A shocked and emotional courtroom packed with family members of both Denholm and his victims watched and listened in horror as the true extent of his crimes became clear.

On a date in June 2013, Denholm set up a hidden camera in the toilets of a premises on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen and recorded two women using the facility without their knowledge or consent.

Sex doll stalking charge

On dates in 2016, Denholm secretly recorded himself having sex with two different women, without them knowing or consenting to being filmed.

On an occasion between May 2017 and March 2018, Denholm secretly filmed a couple having sex in their Aberdeen home without their knowledge or consent.

Between August 2018 and May 2023, Denholm stalked an Aberdeen woman by repeatedly entering her home without her knowledge or consent.

Once inside, he took her clothing and belongings and photographed them.

Disturbingly, Denholm also took a sex doll and lingerie into her home and dressed it up in items of her clothing. He then placed her ID card next to the doll and took photographs.

Denholm also repeatedly recorded the woman entering and leaving her home address.

Sex offenders register

He also stalked an Aberdeen couple on various occasions between April 2020 and September 2021 by looking in through their windows and taking photographs of them outside.

On occasions between June 2020 and May 2022, Denholm secretly filmed another Aberdeen woman through the keyhole of her front door and through her windows in a state of undress.

And between June and July 2020, Denholm secretly filmed another woman in her home in a state of undress without her consent or knowledge.

He also placed a recording device in another woman’s bedroom in Aberdeen and recorded her having sex between January and May of 2022.

On an occasion between September and October 2022, Denholm filmed yet another female in a state of undress within her home without her knowing.

In February last year, Denholm behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman in Aberdeen by, while acting in the course of his employment as an electrician, taking temporary possession of and photographing items of her underwear and personal pictures.

Breastfeeding pictures

This included him capturing an intimate and private image of her breastfeeding her infant child, all without her knowledge or consent.

In April last year, Denholm secretly recorded himself having sex with a third woman, as well as with a fourth in August.

On occasions in July last year he filmed another woman using the toilet and in a state of undress without her knowing.

Also in July last year, while acting as an electrician, Denholm took temporary possession of and photographed personal items belonging to another woman.

These included items of her clothing, lingerie, her driving licence and an ID card, all without her knowledge or consent.

Denholm pled guilty to 11 charges of voyeurism, two of stalking, two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and one of taking, permitting to taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children.

Defence counsel David Moggach asked the court to defer sentence for background reports and to all Denholm to remain on bail in the meantime.

Sheriff Ian Wallace agreed and placed Denholm on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

