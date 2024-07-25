Pervert Aberdeen electrician snuck into woman’s home with sex doll and dressed it up in her clothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pervert Aberdeen electrician snuck into woman’s home with sex doll and dressed it up in her clothes

James Denholm targeted 18 victims by secretly filming them through windows and even a keyhole while they undressed, had sex and used the toilet.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen pervert snuck into a woman’s home with a sex doll, dressed it up in her clothing and took photographs of it.

Electrician James Denholm – who targeted 18 different victims in the city – also set up hidden cameras to watch women using the toilet and secretly filmed them through windows and even a keyhole.

The voyeur crept into the home of one victim undetected for five years and took photographs of her belongings, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

The 34-year-old has now admitted 16 different charges, including having a vile collection of indecent images of children.

Denholm, of Fonthill Avenue, Aberdeen, sat quietly in the dock, speaking only to confirm his guilty pleas as each charge was read out.

A shocked and emotional courtroom packed with family members of both Denholm and his victims watched and listened in horror as the true extent of his crimes became clear.

On a date in June 2013, Denholm set up a hidden camera in the toilets of a premises on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen and recorded two women using the facility without their knowledge or consent.

Sex doll stalking charge

On dates in 2016, Denholm secretly recorded himself having sex with two different women, without them knowing or consenting to being filmed.

On an occasion between May 2017 and March 2018, Denholm secretly filmed a couple having sex in their Aberdeen home without their knowledge or consent.

Between August 2018 and May 2023, Denholm stalked an Aberdeen woman by repeatedly entering her home without her knowledge or consent.

Once inside, he took her clothing and belongings and photographed them.

Disturbingly, Denholm also took a sex doll and lingerie into her home and dressed it up in items of her clothing. He then placed her ID card next to the doll and took photographs.

Denholm also repeatedly recorded the woman entering and leaving her home address.

Sex offenders register

He also stalked an Aberdeen couple on various occasions between April 2020 and September 2021 by looking in through their windows and taking photographs of them outside.

On occasions between June 2020 and May 2022, Denholm secretly filmed another Aberdeen woman through the keyhole of her front door and through her windows in a state of undress.

And between June and July 2020, Denholm secretly filmed another woman in her home in a state of undress without her consent or knowledge.

He also placed a recording device in another woman’s bedroom in Aberdeen and recorded her having sex between January and May of 2022.

On an occasion between September and October 2022, Denholm filmed yet another female in a state of undress within her home without her knowing.

In February last year, Denholm behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman in Aberdeen by, while acting in the course of his employment as an electrician, taking temporary possession of and photographing items of her underwear and personal pictures.

Breastfeeding pictures

This included him capturing an intimate and private image of her breastfeeding her infant child, all without her knowledge or consent.

In April last year, Denholm secretly recorded himself having sex with a third woman, as well as with a fourth in August.

On occasions in July last year he filmed another woman using the toilet and in a state of undress without her knowing.

Also in July last year, while acting as an electrician, Denholm took temporary possession of and photographed personal items belonging to another woman.

These included items of her clothing, lingerie, her driving licence and an ID card, all without her knowledge or consent.

Denholm pled guilty to 11 charges of voyeurism, two of stalking, two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and one of taking, permitting to taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children.

Defence counsel David Moggach asked the court to defer sentence for background reports and to all Denholm to remain on bail in the meantime.

Sheriff Ian Wallace agreed and placed Denholm on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man's chilling 'slash' threat as Turriff drug deal goes south
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Euan McColm: More leniency should have been shown to teen who intended to murder…
3
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Offshore worker told to pay assault victim compensation
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Highland girls football coach goes on trial accused of raping teen
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dad leaves children in tears after angry outburst at Aberdeen primary school
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire pensioner found guilty of sexually abusing child for years
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for thug who stomped victim's head leaving shoe print on their face
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman whose noisy dog brought police to her door had £23,000 worth of cannabis…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman allowed dealer to post £14,000 of cocaine to her house
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dad who glassed man in Aberdeen bar confessed to taxi driver