Teenager charged with attempted robbery from Peterhead shop

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted robbery in Peterhead.

Police say the incident reportedly took place around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 16.

Officers received reports of an attempted robbery on Berryden Road in Peterhead.

It comes as staff told The P&J customers chased a man they believed was a thief out of a convenience store on Thursday afternoon.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, June 20.