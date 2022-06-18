Teenager charged with attempted robbery from Peterhead shop By Lottie Hood June 18, 2022, 6:57 pm Updated: June 18, 2022, 6:59 pm The 19-year-old is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, June 20. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted robbery in Peterhead. Police say the incident reportedly took place around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 16. Officers received reports of an attempted robbery on Berryden Road in Peterhead. It comes as staff told The P&J customers chased a man they believed was a thief out of a convenience store on Thursday afternoon. A 19-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, June 20. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police appeal after theft of medicine from Huntly vet Axe-wielding culprit chased out of Peterhead store by customers throwing Irn-Bru Missing 15-year-old girl from Peterhead has been found Man carrying weapon attempts to rob Peterhead store