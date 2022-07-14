Man who poisoned neighbour’s pond ‘thoroughly sorry he took his anger out on the fish’ By Iain Grant July 14, 2022, 10:34 am Updated: July 14, 2022, 10:45 am Colin William MacNeil poisoned a neighbour's fish pond. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘A corrupt police officer who abused his profession’: Retired policeman convicted of sex charges Weekend court roll – a sewage spiller, a stalker and a crime of fashion Woman used app to unmask sick law student who made sexual threats with chilling robot voice Man tried to smash into home with rock so he could retrieve passport