Teens chase man into Aberdeen Nando’s before attacking him in front of stunned diners By Danny McKay August 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:30 am The two 17-year-olds leaving court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Neighbour posted lit cigarette through letterbox then brandished metal pole in woman's garden Disqualified driver 'panicked' and led police on 90mph chase in stolen Ford Focus Woman threw stone through ex's kitchen window after he didn't answer door Brave mum on school run rugby-tackled screwdriver-wielding shop raider, jury told Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised Woman 'clawed' partner's face during Valentine's Day row over drinking Lorry driver hit man in face with glass bowl following argument after funeral Man whose headbutt caused policeman to lose his memory must save up to avoid… Man's birthday night out ended with him smashing up Aberdeen University toilets More from Press and Journal Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe 0 What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking… 0 Inspectors 'impressed' with Buckie's Seafield Hospital despite staff shortages 0 No train journeys across the north and north-east today due to strike action New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff 0 First look at plans to rebuild Findhorn Foundation's sanctuary after last year's devastating fire 1