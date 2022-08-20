Landlord headbutted former tenant in brawl outside Tesco By Kathryn Wylie August 20, 2022, 6:00 am David Breerton assaulted the man outside Tesco in Forres. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Jeremy Kyle guest raped Highland schoolgirl in back of car Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for… Stalking conviction a 'miracle' after authorities 'completely messed up' TV presenter's case Isla Traquair: Stalking does not leave a physical bruise but I will never be… Skye man returns to court accused of shotgun murder, stabbing of wife and gunning… Runaway nightclub rapist who started new life in France jailed for three years Aberdeen man in court charged with Formula 1 track invasion at British Grand Prix 0 Charity fundraiser fined after speeding in Porsche on the NC500 Man who kicked off at court staff about chilly August temperatures sent back to… More from Press and Journal Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle 0 Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock 12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at… 0 Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph… 0