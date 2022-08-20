Pet portraits: DOG SPECIAL! A gallery of the North of Scotland’s daft and dashing pooches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: DOG SPECIAL! A gallery of the North of Scotland’s daft and dashing pooches

By Felicity Donohoe
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Mo, Blu and Pip have important jobs as sheep dogs in Nairn. Rachel Forbes snapped this fabulous shot of the talented trio enjoying a well-earned sunny break in the garden.
Mo, Blu and Pip have important jobs as sheep dogs in Nairn. Rachel Forbes snapped this fabulous shot of the talented trio enjoying a well-earned sunny break in the garden.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

Today’s winners are Mo, Blu and Pip from Nairn. Thanks to Rachel Forbes for sending in the pic!

Check out our gallery below

If we went on a picnic in Uig woods and were served up Kobi, we’d be delighted! The dashing doggy was celebrating his first birthday with owner Helen.
Chase, the six-year-old rescue Dalmador, looks like he loved his lockdown walks with Allan Maitland on Inverurie golf course. He certainly looks tee-rific to us!
Hannah Richmond insists this is a picture of Lexi the Samoyed at Nairn beach, but we can clearly see that it is actually a rare photograph of an adorably happy cloud…
It’s impossible to resist that infectious grin, Ellie! The wonderfully happy girl clearly loves life with George Young in Cowdenbeath.
We strongly suspect that Mirren Cormack just told beautiful Bonnie from Thurso that she is a very good girl indeed. She definitely looks very proud of herself!
Now, that’s what you call a cheesy grin! Marvellous Millie poses in her own special way for Katie Fraser in Aberdeen.
The new bridge at Lossiemouth is proving very popular with Thor! Or maybe it’s the ice cream Lorna Smith from Buckie has promised him…
We recommend this photo if you’re having a bad day. We can’t be sad after seeing Nala’s smile! Graeme Knight has a joyful companion in Arbroath.
Awesome Aspen looks rightly proud of winning best rescue at Coaltown of Wemyss dog show. He certainly looks like a champion to us! Danni and Derri Mcvey enjoy his company in Methil.
Dino looks almost shy in Frances Hill’s lovely picture in Southend, Kintyre. We can’t imagine why. If we were that good looking, we’d be showing it off to everyone!
The grass is always greener? Not according to Boomer, who loves the lawn he’s with! The five-year-old stays with lucky Sara Notini in Strichen.
Loki might be named after the Norse god of mischief, but we refuse to believe there’s any naughtiness behind that adorable face! Chloe and Reece Nelson’s precocious pup lives in Leven.
You know the secret to a happy life? Callie does. Sing like nobody’s listening, dance like nobody’s watching, and leap like your tongue needn’t stay attached to your head! Magnificent Callie lives with Dawn Brown and spreads smiles in Rhynie.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Pets

YL pets 1308 1 Pets Cairn terrier called Murdo My name Brenda Paterson Address: Burnbank Alves Forres Iv36 2RB From: Brenda Paterson Subject: Murdo photo
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. For World Cat Day feature in Past Times Picture shows; VARIOUS CATS and OWNERS. VARIOUS. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
International Cat Day: Let's paws to appreciate our feline friends in the north
0
To go with story by Emma Grady. This is our beautiful Westie, Breagh, just back from the groomer's. Breagh means beautiful in Gaelic and we think that's a perfect name for her! Breagh is a very young 11 years old and looks and acts like a pup! Frances Menter, 2 New Road, Broughty Ferry DD5 2EE Photo taken at home. Picture shows; YL pets 0608 4 Photo of Breagh. 2 New Road, Broughty Ferry DD5 2EE . Supplied by Frances Menter Date; 29/07/2022
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
0
dog-friendly Aberdeen
8 dog-friendly bars and restaurants in Aberdeen to give your pooch some puppy love
0
We wonder what Ùisdean is dreaming of while gazing out to sea at Uig, Isle of Skye. Probably the next fun adventure with the Madigan family!
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
Energetic poodle Rufus shows off his agility skills in this lovely shot sent in by Lesley Ferguson on behalf of her 88-year-old aunt, Rufus’s proud owner Dot Napier, of Arbroath.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
These two buoyant beach babes, Lacey and Daisy, couldn’t look happier on their shoreline walk in Hopeman with owner Arlene More.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
Is he fur real? With perfect paws-ture and Blue Steel gaze, we think this glamour puss would be a big hit on any catwalk. Angus shares his territory with Andrea Reid, Kemnay.
Pet portraits CAT SPECIAL! Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest feline friends!
Miniature dachshund Harry might be small, but there are some big ideas behind those wise eyes... Louise Greig tells us her tiny champ likes the simple things in life – tummy rubs, woodland walks and playing in his garden in the sunshine in Banchory.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
Farming editor Gemma Mackie’s dog Rosie seems to be very coo-rious about someone she’s met while out and about!
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0