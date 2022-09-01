Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match By David McPhee September 1, 2022, 3:45 pm Ian Stewart. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts 'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen… Man made threats to shoot police at family barbecue Racist tried to spit at kebab shop worker and threatened to burn the place… Man's 'appalling' driving forced police to abandon chase through Aberdeen Drunk with a grudge trashed hotel bar and challenged guests to a fight Drunken former squaddie went on racist tirade against Latvian women in Aberdeen Lorry loader that killed nursery teacher was 'not maintained to a high standard' Victims of serial rapist tell of relief after seeing sex predator jailed Woman accused of drugging and choking man in his sleep to be held at… Nursing graduate stalked man by playing Cliff Richard song through letterbox More from Press and Journal 'Treated less than animals to slaughter': Diabetic man refused bottle of water after 'shambolic'… 0 Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title Shetland Council to stream meetings live online 0 30 days work in three months - and that's an improvement for the Moray… 0 Ferrari Roma a grand tour de force 0 BrewDog boss hits out at 'clueless' government as it closes six bars 0