Plans for 250 homes at Peterculter narrowly refused despite calls to put ‘future of Aberdeen’ before ancient trees

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 1, 2022, 4:28 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 5:22 pm
Plans to build 250 homes at Peterculter have been refused by city councillors
Plans to build 250 homes at Peterculter have been refused by city councillors

Furiously contested plans to build 250 new homes at Peterculter have been narrowly refused by councillors following a tense vote.

First Endeavour LLP applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to build the homes on land currently used by the Tillyoch Equestrian Centre.

But concerns had been raised that nearby ancient woodland would be destroyed to make way for the development.

And almost 300 people wrote to the local authority calling for the plan to be rejected.

Following months of uncertainty, the application was discussed by the council’s planning committee on September 1.

It had been recommended for refusal by council chiefs – who said there was “no urgent demand” for new houses in the area and that building on the ancient woodland would be “unacceptable”.

The red outlines shows where the proposed new Peterculter development would lie
The red outline shows where the proposed new Peterculter development would have been located

What happened at the meeting?

Committee convener councillor Dell Henrickson led calls to refuse the scheme.

He said it was “the wrong development at the wrong time.”

He added: “One of the things that does concern me a great deal is the loss of any of the greenbelt, particularly when it’s considered to be ancient woodland.

“I think it’s important that we preserve as much of this as possible.”

Mr Henrickson also raised concerns about the location encouraging more people to use the car.

He said: “We’re trying, within the city, to reduce the use of cars and make transport more sustainable.

“I don’t think that, where this site is actually located, will actually do that.”

An artist impression of what the new housing development at Peterculter could look like
An artist impression of what the proposed housing development at Peterculter would have looked like.

New Peterculter houses ‘desperately needed’

But councillor Ryan Houghton urged his colleagues to approve the plan.

He said the committee needed to “look ahead to the future of the city”.

Mr Houghton argued that there were sufficient plans in place to mitigate any loss of trees in the ancient woodland following construction.

He also said that there were “safe active routes” proposed to the nearby community facilities with bus services into Aberdeen available.

‘Young people are trapped in flats’

Meanwhile councillor Marie Boulton told members that Culter Community Council have been asking for more family housing for many years.

She said: “We’ve had some flats built in Culter over the last 15 years but we’ve not had any family housing and it’s desperately needed.

“And this is actually not just family housing but it’s also for older people.

“Young families in particular who have bought flats in Culter cannot move out of them and are trapped in there because there’s no housing.

“The next step is not available to them.”

Councillor Boulton went on to say that this site was the best option for a new housing development.

She explained: “Wherever you build in Culter, it’s going to be on the footprint of the greenbelt.

“So we either take the view that Culter is not getting anything else or we try and deliver this.”

But the plan was thrown out after seven councillors backed the motion and six supported the amendment.

Do you agree with the decision? Share your views in our comments section at the foot of this article

This image from planning documents show what the Peterculter development could have looked like

Hundreds opposed Peterculter houses plan

The proposal was previously discussed at a pre-determination hearing back in June.

Elaine Farquharson-Black of Brodies LLP told councillors that the development was needed for growing families in the Culter area.

It had been estimated that the new development would increase the suburb’s population by almost 20%.

You can watch the committee meeting here.

All the latest planning stories

