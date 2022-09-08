‘Columbian cartels need not worry’: Amateur cannabis grower’s plants had ‘little to no value’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Columbian cartels need not worry’: Amateur cannabis grower’s plants had ‘little to no value’

By Kathryn Wylie
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
Abusive boyfriend forced partner at knifepoint to pay his drug debt to Glasgow gang…
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
Armed police storm bus in Aberdeen city centre after passenger spots man with gun
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
Dangerous dog Max back in trouble after Banff businesswoman let him off the lead
Andrew Turner Aberdeen
'Snitches get stitches': Man fined over menacing WhatsApp message to neighbour
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
Family of nursery teacher killed by careless lorry driver says he should have been…
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
'Animal lover' violently assaulted man who boasted about killing a puppy
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
Mum of disabled boy loses legal fight for compensation against Aberdeen hospital
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
Lorry driver found guilty of causing nursery teacher's death by careless driving
forres assault
Man in court accused of murdering his 84-year-old grandmother

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Ian Wilcox leaving court on a previous occassion.
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0