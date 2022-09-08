North east charity bosses react with caution to energy price freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

North east charity bosses react with caution to energy price freeze

By Kelly Wilson
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
energy crisis
Evan Adamson who runs Instant Neighbour foodbank

Aberdeen charity bosses have reacted with caution to the energy price freeze saying more needs done to help tackle long-term poverty.

Liz Truss announced energy bills for the average UK household will be frozen at no more than £2,500 from October 1.

The prime minister’s two-year plan will save the average household around £1,000 from October and protect billpayers from further expected rises over the coming months.

However, there are fears it’s not enough to help those already in poverty and struggling.

More should be done

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Aberdeen debt centre manager Ben Clift said: “We have been campaigning for the Scottish and wider UK Government to address the already existing crisis with a solution that is meaningful and long-term.

energy crisis
CAP debt centre manager Ben Clift.

“Even though this short-term measure through borrowing relieves the pressure in a small way, any increase in bills at all is likely to push people further into poverty and towards harder decisions about what to spend money on, as well as unmanageable debt.

There must be more that the government can do.”

Ben Clift, CAP Aberdeen debt manager

Budgets are incredibly tight for everyone just now, with many people spending more than is coming in already.

“Everyone is looking to cut down on excess and luxuries but most of our clients don’t have any wiggle room at all.

“There must be more that the government can do.”

Under the current domestic energy cap, households face average bills of £1,971 but this was set to rise to £3,549 in October – and forecasts have suggested it could hit as high as £7,700 by April 2023.

Ms Truss told MPs: “This is the moment to be bold. We are facing a global energy crisis and there are no cost-free options.”

People ‘already struggling’

Recently the boss of Langstane Housing Association warned residents have been requesting their gas be shut off in a desperate attempt to save cash.

She estimated at least 104 social housing tenants in the north-east had already capped their gas supply ahead of the government’s intervention.

Aberdeen charity Instant Neighbour community connector and foodbank manager Evan Adamson believes there are still “long-term concerns”.

He said: “This cap will definitely be welcome but it’s still a rise in current prices and people are already really struggling.

“I really worry for those on prepaid meters as we approach winter and colder weather meaning utility use will rise significantly for everyone and those who pay as you go for gas and electric will see significant rises in their monthly costs at a time when people literally can’t afford current costs.

This cap will definitely be welcome but it’s still a rise in current prices and people are already really struggling.”

Evan Adamson, Instant Neighbour community connector and foodbank manager

“The long term also concerns me – who will be hit with paying back such a huge aid package and when will this come into effect?

“The current uncertainties I am seeing from the public will carry on and continue to see people panicking and seeking help and aid as they start to worry about what the future brings.”

Still a ‘worry’ for those in poverty

Mr Adamson believes more still needs to be done to help those receiving benefits.

He added: “There is still a desperate need to look at benefit levels and minimum income thresholds and I worry that the sheer mention of billions of pounds of help towards energy immediately becomes an ‘out’ for the government to ignore these more important long-term issues where they can say that the amount of help put in place now will mean looking at these issues are unaffordable, unattainable and frankly impossible.

“Like I say, this does offer a little immediate relief to those who were in the position to be worried about the original proposed increases putting them into poverty.

But for those who are already struggling and unable to pay their utility bills it is basically of no consequence as they are already struggling and their costs will definitely rise above current levels.”

Mr Clift added: “From a local perspective, we are hoping that investment in local energy production will have a positive effect on the economy of the north-east of Scotland, but we fear that it will be too late for that possible investment and potential economic growth to have a real impact on the most vulnerable in society.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Martin Tang, whose family has run a Chinese takeaway in Torry, Aberdeen, for nearly 50 years, has stopped trading because of soaring energy bills.
Aberdeen takeaway owner says new PM's energy pledge offers 'no light at the end…
0
WindFloat turbine at Port of Cromarty Firth.
Highland green freeport win would be a 'vital catalyst' to kick-starting 25,000 new jobs
0
Spirit Energy chief executive Neil McCulloch is calling for an energy secretary in Liz Truss' cabinet. Supplied by Spirit Energy
'Energy literally causes everything in humanity to happen': North Sea boss calls for an…
0
Dream Beauty Studio owners Diago Harry and Jass Kaur
Aberdeen Dream Beauty Studio 'struggling but fighting' to survive
0
Bon Accord Centre
Dream to dinosaur: The rise and fall of the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen
0
Chloe Craik from Echt in Aberdeenshire has spoken out about how important the new chef apprenticeship that has just launched will be for the industry. She hopes it will attract youngsters like herself into the industry.
17-year-old Aberdonian backs new north-east chef apprenticeship as demand for talent rises
0
What Jumpstation trampoline park mockup showing trampolines next to each other.
Jumpstart for Jump Station trampoline park in Buckie despite soaring cost of steel
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?': New gallery to open…
0
Freeports: Politicians from both parties of government press case for double north victory
Would you pay £20 for a pint? Camra says its much more likely pubs will shut for good.
New PM urged to save pubs from £20-per-pint or closure
1

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Post Thumbnail
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0