Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he burnt the old one, trial hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he burnt the old one, trial hears

By David Love
September 21, 2022, 5:29 pm
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Former footballer banned from roads over smash that seriously injured passenger
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Police warning about false and upsetting WhatsApp message detailing Aberdeen mum's murder
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
North-east building boss fined £9,000 for flattening badger setts
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Wife of Renee MacRae murder accused told police: 'I never stabbed her'
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Woman leaked sex tape after discovering partner's affair with best friend
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Aberdeen serial sex attacker jailed after decade of 'barbarity' to women
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Floral tributes laid at scene where murdered Aberdeen mum's body was discovered

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0
Renee MacRae went missing in 1976 and has never been seen since
Appeal launched to trace missing Aberdeen 14-year-old Luna Bueno
0

Editor's Picks