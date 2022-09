[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 25-year-old man has been charged following alleged attempted housebreakings in Dyce in Aberdeen.

Police were called to incidents in the Wellheads and Victoria Street areas.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is due to appear in court at a later date.

The procurator fiscal is Scotland’s public prosecution service and they decide whether to prosecute someone based on the evidence the police provide.