Murder accused told handyman: ‘I did and I didn’t’ kill Renee MacRae, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Murder accused told handyman: ‘I did and I didn’t’ kill Renee MacRae, court hears

By David Love
September 26, 2022, 1:36 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 6:21 pm
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Blood from possible blow to the head found in Renee MacRae's BMW boot, expert…
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Drug dealers caught with £35,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and guns spared jail
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Fugitive sex offender who spent nearly two years on the run is finally jailed
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids being locked up…
Alistair Greig
Legal bid to recover convicted conman's £21 million profits to continue next year
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Parents hit 'difficult children' with wooden spoon
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Weekend court roll – a sex tape leaker and a seagull stamper
man attacked 16-year-old
'Disgraceful' man who kicked teenager in the head is spared jail
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
On The Beat: Student safety warnings for freshers celebrating start of university

More from Press and Journal

Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Renee and Andrew MacRae vanished almost 46 years ago
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks