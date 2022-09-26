7 reasons to move to Rosemount in west end Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are many reasons people relocate to Rosemount in Aberdeen’s west end and here is yet another one – for a stunning development of 24 premium apartments is here and a new show apartment has been launched.

Twentyfour, Rosemount is Cala’s new development in this thriving area of the city, and if the showhome is anything to go by, the properties in this exclusive development are of a very high spec (as you can tell from these interior images below).

7 reasons why people move to Rosemount in west end Aberdeen:

It offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle The area appeals to both young professionals and retirees looking to downsize It is close to the vibrant city centre of Aberdeen With a fantastic selection of shops and amenities on the doorstep, it is described as being “the heart of Aberdeen for traditional shopping” It is regarded as “one of the best areas to live in Aberdeen” It is home to beautiful parks, including Westburn park and Victoria park Rosemount is a thriving hub with a real community feel

What’s striking about the Cala Homes show apartment, designed by Felicity Stephen of Haus Interiors, at Rosemount is that is provides the ultimate interior inspiration.

So, if you are one of the lucky ones to secure one of the 24 properties, you can take inspiration from the style and contemporary look Felicity has created.

Twentyfour, Rosemount’s new show apartment is finished with love from the locals – as it is the north east’s first-ever ‘showhome of support’. Cala Homes and interior designer Felicity have worked with local businesses to create the apartment’s finishing touches. So, you will be able to source many of the items, locally, for your own home.

West end apartment with lift

Every apartment comes with its own private outdoor space so you can take in its green surrounding. And, what’s more – this development also has a lift – so no more climbing stairs with your grocery shopping or at the end of a hectic day!

Hannah Duncan, marketing coordinator for Cala Homes, said: “We are delighted to announce that our new show apartment in the cosmopolitan community of Rosemount is now open. We invite those looking for a premium two-bedroom apartment to book an appointment to experience our stunning show apartment where Felicity and the team have really brought contemporary living to life.”

Of course, premium two-bedroom properties often come at a premium price – but at Twentyfour, Rosemount you can enjoy the contemporary lifestyle with a little extra from £229,000.

To make sure you are one of Twentyfour, Rosemount’s new residents, you will need to make an appointment to view the show apartment (viewings are by appointment only) between Tuesdays and Saturdays (Tue-Thurs: 10am-6pm & Fri-Sat: 10am-5.30pm) or register your interest on the Cala website.