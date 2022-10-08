Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out

By Danny McKay
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie's throat after she refused to take a bet
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Sheep farmer's drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
There's a new sheriff in town: Inverness welcomes Sheriff Harvie
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Prestigious medal for former Inverness court officer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Transport firm wins court ruling over £1 million compensation to Aberdeen man in Malta…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
HGV driver who fell asleep at the wheel and veered off road gets six-week…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen businessman faces jail for evading £350,000 in tax over 13 years
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for man who 'frightened' residents by trying to barge into their homes…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years

Most Read

1
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks