Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea

By Kathryn Wylie
October 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
On the Beat: Children helping to combat speeders outside primary schools
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie's throat after she refused to take a bet
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Sheep farmer's drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
There's a new sheriff in town: Inverness welcomes Sheriff Harvie
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Prestigious medal for former Inverness court officer

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
3
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
4
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
5
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks