Baby Loss Awareness Week: Three Highland mums share their stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Baby Loss Awareness Week: Three Highland mums share their stories

By Nicola Sinclair
October 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 11:48 am
Highland mothers share their precious memories for Baby Loss Awareness Week. Photo: Louise Mainland.
Highland mothers share their precious memories for Baby Loss Awareness Week. Photo: Louise Mainland.

This week is a difficult one for many, as parents across the UK remember the babies they have loved and lost.

As three Highland mums explain to the P&J, it’s a pain that never leaves – but grows with you over time.

For Louise Mainland, it completely changed her priorities.

Louise explains: “How do I connect with my son now he’s not here? I do it by raising awareness. That’s Malachy’s legacy. It’s important for parents to find their voice, and a way to process their loss.”

This Baby Loss Awareness Week, Louise, Catriona and Susan remember their babies, Malachy, Charlie, Alex and Eilidh Beth.

Louise’s story

When Louise fell pregnant with her first baby in 2009, it started out as a “normal, happy pregnancy”.

However, Louise’s waters broke at 20 weeks and she spent a couple of weeks in hospital for observation. At 29 weeks, she developed an infection and was taken in for an emergency C-section. She recalls getting a quick glimpse of her son’s eyes as he was whisked away to the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.

Sadly, after four hours, the paediatrician told Louise and husband Willie there was nothing he could do to save Malachy. He had a condition called amniotic band syndrome, which had caused development abnormalities.

“We went to SCBU and we were able to be with him, and bring family members in to see him and hold him,” says Louise. “He took his last breath in my arms.”

Louise treasures memories of her final moments with Malachy.

The hours and days that followed were a blur. “I was in complete denial,” says Louise. “He was my first baby.”

Thankfully, the team at Raigmore understood how important it is to capture memories of babies who have died. The medical photography team took photos of Malachy and midwives took hair locks and hand prints.

Louise says some parents don’t think they want this at the time, but the hospital take them anyway, just in case. Many parents are glad of these keepsakes later, when the initial shock has passed.

Louise keeps her memories of Malachy in a special box her mum bought for her.

Dad washed and dressed son for burial

Because Willie and Louise knew Malachy would likely be premature, they had bought tiny baby clothes, and Willie took comfort in assuming the dad role – washing and dressing their son for his burial.

It’s a heart breaking story, but Louise has found strength in new life.

“I’m very lucky that I had three children after,” she says. Their daughter Mia is now 11, and sons Malki and Murray are nine and seven.

“I held onto them when they were babies and didn’t want to let them go,” says Louise. “I gave everything to them.”

Louise and her children keep Malachy’s memory alive through fundraising.

Though Malachy was only alive for six hours, he’s changed the family’s lives forever.

“I was the girl growing up wanting to be an accountant,” says Louise. “I wanted the big car and the fancy holidays. But when Malachy died, trying to figure out what life’s about, it made me reassess everything.”

Louise trained as a support facilitator with the child bereavement charity SiMBA, and went on to work for the child bereavement service Crocus, part of Highland Hospice.

She has canoed the Great Glen and climbed Ben Lomond to raise money for SiMBA.

Today, she says she’s not wealthy but she knows what’s important in life. “Malachy has a lot to answer for,” she says.

‘I hadn’t even said his name’

Indeed, Malachy touched other lives too. Catriona Gray remembers attending a SiMBA support group and hearing Louise talk about Malachy.

“It wasn’t long after my own son had died, and it changed everything for me,” says Catriona. “I’ll be forever indebted to Louise and her mum Norma for that day. Prior to that meeting, I hadn’t spoken about Charlie, or even really said his name. I heard Louise talk about Malachy and it blew me away.”

Catriona Gray and husband Andy, pictured with their children Millie, Tommy and Hamish.

Catriona was still reeling from the loss of her baby boy, Charlie, and recalls: “I didn’t know I was allowed to speak about him. It was like I suddenly had permission to be Charlie’s mum.”

One of the hardest things about child bereavement is that it’s still shrouded in mystery. People are uncomfortable addressing it, and don’t know how to help.

Sadly, stillbirth and miscarriage can be particularly hard. Charlie’s heart stopped beating when Catriona was 20 weeks pregnant. To this day, she doesn’t know why it happened. Catriona had lost a baby before, but this had seemed like a very routine pregnancy.

A death certificate, but no birth certificate

Babies who die before birth don’t get a birth certificate unless they were born after 24 weeks, so Catriona and husband Andy found themselves registering his death, but not the fact that he was ever born.

In their case, it was baptism that gave them some peace.

“When Charlie was born I was asked if I wanted to see the hospital chaplain,” says Catriona. “I couldn’t find the words to ask if I was allowed to have him baptised. I was scared they’d say no, that’s he’s not a person.

“Then I was speaking to one of the chaplaincy team and she offered it. It meant so much to me. It was just beautiful.”

Catriona has three living children – Hamish, 10, Millie, 9 and Tommy, 3. Tommy was born after the family lost Charlie, and like his big brother, he was baptised at the Raigmore chaplaincy.

Catriona says Charlie remains one of the family. “He’s part of our everyday lives,” she says. “The love they feel, they link all that back to their brother. We make a cake on his birthday, and grow things in the garden to celebrate him. We call those our magical moments.”

Realised the pain would never end

This year’s end-of-term celebrations were particularly hard for Catriona, a school teacher, as Charlie would have started P1 after the holidays.

Catriona remembers wondering at Charlie’s funeral when the pain would end. In time, she realised it never would, but that’s okay.

“I made my peace with the fact that I will grieve him forever, but not in a morbid way,” she says. “It was a shift in my mind from trying to get back to who I was before, to realising this is who I am now. I’m Charlie’s mum.”

A cuddle cot helps parents like Catriona and Andy spend more time with their babies after they have passed away.

Like Louise, Catriona has photos from her short time with Charlie and memories to hold onto. She recalls singing songs with him and standing at the window looking at the stars together.

The hospital has a ‘cuddle cot’ which keeps babies cool, allowing families to have more time with them after they have died.

Medical approaches to child loss have come a long way in recent years, helped by charities like SiMBA.

‘You take comfort where you can’

Unfortunately, this wasn’t always the case. Susan Simpson lost two babies: Alex to miscarriage at 13 weeks in 2007 and Eilidh Beth to stillbirth at 34 weeks in 2010.

Susan experienced great discomfort late in her pregnancy with Eilidh Beth, and a scan at 32 weeks showed the baby was very unwell. She had a condition called non-immune hydrops fetalis (NIHF), a severe condition linked to Down’s Syndrome.

Susan was booked for an emergency C-section, but tragically, her daughter died the night before. Susan went on to develop a fever which meant the section had to be done under general anaesthetic. She believes that’s how it was meant to be.

“If it was a regular section I’d have been awake and my husband would have been in with me – we’d have been completely devastated,” she says. “I believe our wee girl was looking out for us. You take comfort where you can.”

Eilidh Beth is always in the family’s thoughts.

In 2010 there were no cuddle cots, so Susan only got a couple of hours with Eilidh Beth. To this day she wishes her daughters Charis (then five) and Niamh (then two) had the chance to meet their sister.

“I wish someone had told me then how much it would help them with their grief,” she says. “That’s why I’m so passionate about child bereavement care now.”

‘The short time we have with our babies is all we have of their lives’

Susan has set up her own charity to support other grieving parents.

“If you have that precious time and you can have your family in to meet the baby, the baby becomes real in people’s lives,” she says.

Susan recalls an incident in Tesco not long after she had Eilidh Beth. A man she knew stopped to offer his condolences, and little Charis said ‘My baby sister died’. The man was utterly taken aback.

“Infant death is still such a taboo subject,” says Susan. “When we lose an older relative, everyone talks about them and shares memories of them. The short time we have with our babies is all we have of their lives. We have to be able to talk about them.”

Catriona and Louise agree. Louise speaks of feeling all that love and loss, and realising she doesn’t need to hold it in.

Sharing their stories – with other parents and beyond, as they do here – is a release and a comfort. That’s what struck Catriona when she first said Charlie’s name at Louise’s support group.

“I realised that Charlie died but I haven’t lost him. I got him back.”

More from the Schools & Family team

Aberdeen school achieves best Higher results in Scotland

‘How will this strategy be any different?’: Councillors seek reassurance on Highland schools’ attainment

‘Dodgeball has inspired me’: Aberdeen teacher wins international sporting honours

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
North east dyslexia expert shares advice and information for support children with dyslexia.
Aberdeenshire experts share their advice for supporting children with dyslexia
UHI Moray class of 2022 graduates at he ceremony
UHI Moray Class of 2022 ready for new challenges
Fun, free activities for all the family this October.
MAP: Free October holiday fun across the Highlands and Moray
Best in Scotland: A Freedom of Information request made to the SQA showed that 96.9% of exams sat by Albyn pupils this year resulted in A to C grades.
Aberdeen school achieves best Higher results in Scotland
Primary school teacher Sarah Watson represented Scotland at the dodgeball European championships.
'Dodgeball has inspired me': Aberdeen teacher wins international sporting honours
Caithness International Science Festival went down a storm with local families.
Caithness Science Festival: Family fun day back with a bang
Culloden Academy.
Culloden parents slam 'unacceptable' design changes and delays to new school build
Applecross has twice this year failed to attract a Gaelic teacher.
Taskforce needed to tackle Gaelic teacher crisis, according to new report
2

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Jordan Rae stabbed a man in Macduff
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
7
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Liam Beattie KA Moore. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
9
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
10
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Bev Lasckey-Hill. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/ Facebook.
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) set his team on the attack v Hazlehead Picture shows; Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) sets his team on the attack v Hazlehead. Oldmachar Academy. Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Skye's busy (not remote) Portree harbour (Photo: BBA Photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…

Editor's Picks