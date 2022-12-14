Man jailed for brutal attack that left partner in hospital with broken arm and bleed on brain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man jailed for brutal attack that left partner in hospital with broken arm and bleed on brain

By Jenni Gee
December 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Ian Grant pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images DC Thomson / Facebook
A man has been jailed for three years for a brutal attack that put his partner in hospital for eight nights with a broken arm and a bleed on the brain.

Ian Grant’s victim needed stitches and was left with hearing problems after he knocked her to the ground with a pram before repeatedly kicking her in the head.

Police were called to the scene by neighbours, who heard the commotion and found the women “covered in blood”.

Grant, 27, appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to life in relation to the incident at the end of July last year.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said that on July 30 the pair had spent the evening at a friend’s house where there had been a disagreement.

When they returned to their Inverness home just after midnight on July 31 the situation escalated, with Grant attacking the woman.

Man struck partner with pram

Ms Eastwood said: “Upon arrival in the house the accused entered the living room, picked up a pram and struck the complainer with it.

“She fell onto the couch and then to the floor where he kicked her repeatedly to the head. She attempted to block the kicks with her arms unsuccessfully, she then fled upstairs.”

Neighbours heard banging and shouting from the property and could hear the complainer shouting for her attacker to “stop it”.

“The complainer went to one of the neighbours’ doors and was seen to be covered in blood,” Ms Eastwood told the court.

A neighbour contacted police and the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance with a broken and dislocated bone in her arm, which required surgery.

Attack victim suffered bleed on brain

She had severe bruising and swelling to her face and neck and a cut on her head needed stitching. A CT scan revealed a small bleed on her brain, which did not require treatment.

Her left ear was also bruised and she reported ongoing hearing issues following the incident.

The woman was kept in hospital for eight nights following the attack.

Solicitor Graham Mann said his client “accepted his culpability” for the attack.

“He makes no excuses at all for his conduct,” he said.

“There had been a disagreement that related to an intimate matter between the parties, certain disclosure had been made to him. He was upset.”

The defence solicitor added that his client had been involved in a serious motorcycle crash in 2021 after which the complainer had reported that “his conduct and particularly his temper had worsened”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Grant: “You tendered a plea of guilty to charge three, that is a very serious assault on your partner.

“The assault here was so brutal it led to the complainer being kept in hospital for eight days.

“The only way this matter can be dealt with is by the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Grant for three years and imposed a four-year non-harassment order preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman.

