North police chief praises ‘outpouring of compassion’ for families hit by ‘unimaginable tragedy’ before Christmas

By Bryan Rutherford
December 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 7:33 am
Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The north’s outgoing police chief has praised Highlands and Islands communities for their “outpouring of compassion” for families hit by “unimaginable tragedy” before Christmas.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett, who led the local policing response to the fatal Skye shooting, is leaving the divisional commander post early next year.

The region’s most senior officer will be moving to a new national role and is to be replaced by Ch Supt Rob Shepherd from the Metropolitan Police.

In his final Christmas message to the region, Chief Superintendent Trickett paid tribute to recently bereaved families who will still be grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“It’s at this time of year my thoughts also turn to the people for whom the festive period sadly won’t be the same,” he said.

“There have been too many occasions during the last 12 months where police officers and staff have had to provide support to families facing unimaginable tragedy.

“I can only hope that the outpouring of compassion I consistently see from communities across the Highlands and Islands has provided them with some form of comfort.”

Ch Supt Conrad Trickett leads a press conference after the fatal Skye shooting. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In August this year, the divisional commander took centre stage in the aftermath of a series of linked incidents that saw father-of-six John MacKinnon, 47, shot dead and three others injured.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, from Tarskavaig, has been charged with murdering Mr MacKinnon and attempting to murder his wife Rowena, as well as local osteopath John Don MacKenzie and his wife Fay.

When Ch Supt Trickett led a press conference about the horrific tragedy, which started on Skye and ended at Dornie in Ross-shire, he revealed the alleged shooter was licensed and registered to have a shotgun.

It sparked an inquiry by MPs on Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee which has recommended that gun laws should be overhauled in response to the deadly incident.

Politicians have called for greater checks on firearm owners and better support for remote communities dealing with tragedy.

‘Keep Christmas presents out of sight’

Ahead of his departure, the senior officer has described the last 12 months as an “extremely busy and demanding” period.

He also told The Press & Journal that the crime rate had returned to levels similar to times before the Covid pandemic and appealed to the public to be vigilant.

“During the past weekend, a number of break-ins were also reported to police, so please be mindful of your home security during these darker nights when you will likely have more valuables in your home.

“Keep Christmas presents out of sight, close blinds or curtains at night to prevent people from looking in and remember to lock all your doors – even if you are indoors,” he said.

‘Getting too intoxicated makes you extremely vulnerable to theft, violence or sexual assault’

Alcohol is a key concern for Police Scotland during the festive period, prompting a warning from the north’s top police boss.

He explained: “If you are out celebrating, please pace yourself when it comes to alcohol and don’t accept drinks from strangers, especially after you have had a few.

“Getting too intoxicated makes you extremely vulnerable to a range of crimes including theft, violence or sexual assault.”

It’s emerged that, since the beginning of the month, police officers have stopped 16 drink-drivers and 16 drug-drivers across the Highlands and Islands.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this,” Ch Supt Trickett said. “Do not drink and drive. Think about the morning after, too.

“Alcohol can still be in your system the next day if you’ve had a late night, and tiredness can impede your ability to drive safely.”

Challenges ahead

He also warned of challenges ahead in the new year, including the cost-of-living crisis.

“I know that life is extremely tough for many families at the moment but Police Scotland continues to increase our understanding of the impact of the cost of living.

“We will continue to engage with our communities to ensure our service is meeting your needs.”

The divisional commander urged taxpayers to tell an online survey called ‘Your Police’ what the force’s priorities should be.

“It’s your opportunity to influence local policing by highlighting areas of concern and good practice,” he added.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett also praised the “tireless work” of his officers, staff and volunteers in keeping the public safe.

He will begin a new national role in January next year, helping to shape policing in a digital world.

His successor, Ch Supt Rob Shepherd is expected to take over responsibility for policing the Highlands and Islands on January 16 2023.

Highlands and Islands police chief to be replaced by senior London officer who grew up in Moray

