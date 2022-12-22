Firearms inquiry calls for mental health support and ownership review after Skye shootings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firearms inquiry calls for mental health support and ownership review after Skye shootings

Gun laws should be overhauled after the fatal Skye shooting with greater checks on firearm owners and better support for remote communities dealing with tragedy, according to an inquiry by MPs.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
December 22, 2022, 12:00 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 10:34 am
The inquiry was launched after the Skye shooting tragedy.
Gun laws should be overhauled after the fatal Skye shooting with greater checks on firearm owners and better support for remote communities dealing with tragedy, according to an inquiry by MPs.

A series of recommendations were published today four months after the killing of father-of-six John MacKinnon at his home in the Teangue area on Skye.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, from Tarskavaig, has been charged with his alleged murder.

He has also been accused of the attempted murder of his wife Rowena and local osteopath John Don Mackenzie and his wife Fay.

Three others were injured in the tragedy on August 10.

Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee made sweeping recommendations to the government on wider reforms.

If adopted, leisure shooters would be forced to pay the full cost of their firearms license instead of taxpayers covering police processing fees.

The committee’s inquiry heard the cost of processing licence applications could be up to £500, much of which was borne by the police force.

MPs want more checks on firearms licence holders and a “buddy” initiative for individuals to raise concerns about mental health.

The UK Government is being urged to investigate setting up a new hotline through the 101 service to alert concerns about people who own, or are applying to own, a firearm.

The report also calls for statutory guidance to “more strongly recommend” police forces involve an applicant’s present and former partners in the application and renewal process.

Mental health support

Further improvements include ensuring mental health counselling is provided or that mental health resources can be easily accessed in rural communities.

“Significant concerns” were raised about the referee system which asks for applicants to provide the police with character references from two people.

We collectively owe it to the public in Skye and elsewhere to reflect on gun licensing.

– Ian Blackford MP

The report says the issue of individuals canvassing for positive references or putting pressure on people to give positive references must be tackled.

The committee heard firearms laws in the UK are among the strictest in the world and firearms offences are “extremely rare”.

Scotland’s system for processing firearms licence applications is “among the best in the UK” with fewer delays due to its automated renewal system.

‘Improvements can be made’

Pete Wishart MP. Image: PA

Scottish Affairs Committee Chair, Pete Wishart MP, said: “While communities across Scotland – and indeed the UK – are reeling from the recent tragedy on the Isle of Skye, it is imperative to consider whether firearms licencing rules are fit for purpose.

“Our committee found that overwhelmingly, it works well which explains the very rare instances of offences involving a firearm.

“But improvements to the system can be made.”

He said the recommendations are practical steps ton protect public finances, streamline complicated legislation and put a much greater emphasis on mental health support for licence holders.

The Perthshire MP added: “All too often, the mental health of firearms licence holders is not being adequately assessed or addressed.

“Our governments should work together to consider whether the current system of ‘GP flagging’ is working as best as it can.

“A buddy system, perhaps within recreational shooting groups, should be rolled out where individuals can spot and report any concerns they may have with their buddy’s mental health.”

Ian Blackford backs changes

The recommendations were supported by Ian Blackford, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

On changes to applications, he said: “I am sure the public will also be concerned that the cost of processing firearms licenses is considerably in excess of the cost of the license.

“An initial application costs £88, with the fee for a renewal being £62. This comes nowhere near the cost of processing which can be over £500.

“In essence, the police budget and ultimately the cost borne by taxpayers is subsidising gun owners. This cannot be right.”

He added: “We collectively owe it to the public in Skye and elsewhere to reflect on gun licensing and put into effect appropriate enhancements to the licensing regime.”

Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
Newly-elected SNP ministers discussed delaying Aberdeen bypass in 2007
Aberdeen MSP forced to apologise for filming Holyrood 'flasher'
ScotRail forced to pay almost £800 on Wick to Inverness rail replacement taxi fare
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
New Year's Day babies add to celebrations for two families
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it's now a 'scrapyard' and 'bombsite' after…
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street's beauty
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
