Case deserted against teens charged with breaking into new Lossiemouth High School

By Kathryn Wylie
December 25, 2022, 6:00 am
The boys were previously accused of vandalising Lossiemouth High School. Image: DC Thomson
The boys were previously accused of vandalising Lossiemouth High School. Image: DC Thomson

Two teenagers who previously appeared in court accused of vandalising a school just four months after the £42 million campus was completed have had their case thrown out.

The boys, both aged 16, were each accused of forcing their way into Lossiemouth High School on September 28 this year.

It was alleged that the teenagers damaged external and internal doors as well as a computer.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age, each faced a charge of vandalism at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Case thrown out by Crown

However, now their case has been deserted pro loco et tempore – meaning it can be brought back before the court in the future but no action is being taken for now.

Pupils moved into the new Lossiemouth High School in April 2021 but the £42 million campus wasn’t officially completed until May 2022, just four months before the break-in.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

