Home News Crime & Courts

Drugged-up driver with ‘glazed eyes’ was three times the cocaine limit

By Kathryn Wylie
December 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Ryan Main leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasper Image
Ryan Main leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasper Image

A drugged-up driver who jumped behind the wheel with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road for a year.

Ryan Main was pulled over by police in an unmarked car after they spotted him swerving between lanes in his blue Vauxhall on the A96 in Elgin on November 16 last year.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard how the 26-year-old was “fidgety” and had “glazed eyes” when officers pulled him over as he headed west near the Ricket Lane junction of East Road.

Was swerving between lanes

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said: “Officers were on routine patrol in an unmarked police vehicle on the A96. They observed a Vauxhall travelling west on East Road and on following it, it seemed to be going a bit fast for the location and did not have good lane discipline.”

When they pulled Main over they noted he appeared “fidgety and with glazed eyes”.

“He didn’t appear heavily impaired but they formed suspicions he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” she added.

He gave a negative breath test for alcohol but a positive saliva swipe for cocaine.

A later reading found 188mcg of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, per litre of blood, the legal limit being 50mcg.

Roads ban will hinder his work

Main, of Meadows Gardens, Hopeman, pled guilty to a drug-driving charge.

His not-guilty plea was accepted to a second charge of giving police a false name and date of birth.

Representing himself in the dock he had little to say for himself other than that he is self-employed and his work will be severely impacted by a disqualification.

“Having a licence makes a big difference for my work, but I know that’s not going to be possible anymore,” he added.

Sheriff David Harvie kept Main’s roads ban to the obligatory minimum term of 12 months and also fined him £320.

