New kids in town: Three businesses that joined Elgin High Street when the retail giants left

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

New kids in town: Three businesses that joined Elgin High Street when the retail giants left

By Sean McAngus
December 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Elgin High Street.
Elgin High Street.

Elgin’s High Street lost Clarks, Game and Edinburgh Woollen Mill during the pandemic’s financial storm.

It left three empty units and painted a bleak picture.

However, in 2022, these units were filled up with new starts.

Here are the three businesses that took over the units deserted by retail giants.

From Edinburgh Woollen Mill to Deli Next Door

Back in June, the Deli Next Door opened up on Elgin’s High Street.

The American-style delicatessen offers locals a full-range of meats, cheeses and baked goods.

Faith Houlding stands outside the Deli Next Door on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The shop sits in the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill building at 158 High Street.

In 2020, the Elgin store was closed down as Edinburgh Woollen Mill plunged into administration.

The firm blamed the lockdown and low footfall since reopening in the summer.

These giants were later bought out of administration.

The former Edinburgh Woollen Mill building at 158 High Street before it was turned into a deli. Image: Google Maps

After 21 years as the owner of Elgin cafe Scribbles, Faith Houlding decided to expand her business and opened up the deli in the building that has lain vacant for two years.

She said: “Our staying power is far greater than the big companies that can just switch the lights off, turn a key and leave.

“Investing in the local community with another business shows that there is something brighter at the end of it.”

Faith Houlding has opened the Deli Next Door to help support Elgin town centre's Covid recovery.
Faith Houlding has opened the Deli Next Door to help support Elgin town centre’s Covid recovery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

From shoe shop to lingerie boutique

Meanwhile, in November, Nelly Bo’s opened up at 116 High Street in Elgin.

The new lingerie boutique has been welcomed by locals.

Thank you to everyone who popped past to support us and wish us well this weekend!! We officially open Tuesday..please…

Posted by Nelly Bo's on Sunday, 20 November 2022

The shop used to be home to Clarks shoe shop before it closed permanently in June 2020.

At the time, bosses said that “careful consideration” was taken in making the decision not to reopen after months of lockdown.

It resulted in nine redundancies.

The former Clarks Shoe shop before it was turned into a new lingerie boutique. Image: Google Maps

From computer games to bikes

Back in May, Highland Bikes opened its their doors at 70 High Street in Elgin.

They sell new bikes and can make repairs.

The company already has a store at Shore Street in Inverness and is an established name in the Highlands.

Highland bikes in Elgin High Street.

The building used to be where Game was located before it closed down in 2020.

The gaming firm has had a rough time in recent years in the face of an increasingly tough video game market.

Online retailers were able to undercut them at every point.

Former Game store in Elgin. Image: Google

Got a story?

Do you have a new business with an interesting personal story or plans to redevelop a building in Moray?

Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.

Other stories you might be interested in: 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Elgin High Street.
Police renew appeal to trace 24-year-old Jonathon Lyle missing from Elgin
Elgin High Street.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Elgin High Street.
'It is a gift we had not even dreamed of': Joy as Moray toddler…
Elgin High Street.
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Elgin High Street.
Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve 'rat run' road in Forres
Elgin High Street.
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
Elgin High Street.
Police appeal for help to trace missing Elgin man Jonathon Lyle
Elgin High Street.
Met Office warn of cold start to 2023 as weather warnings for snow and…
Elgin High Street.
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers

Most Read

1
Elgin High Street.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Elgin High Street.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Elgin High Street.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Elgin High Street.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Elgin High Street.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Elgin High Street.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Elgin High Street.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Elgin High Street.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Elgin High Street.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through "internal…
Elgin High Street.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Elgin High Street.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Elgin High Street.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Elgin High Street.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Elgin High Street.
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Elgin High Street.
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Elgin High Street.
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Elgin High Street.
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Elgin High Street.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented