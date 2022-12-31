Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberlour Strathspey Highland Games spectator spent the night in jail after telling police he was assaulted and then hurling abuse at them.

Taylor Leslie, 21, had too much to drink during the event and later struggled with the police officers after shouting and swearing at them.

During the barrage of profanities, Leslie told the law enforcers that he “pays their wages with his taxes,” Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

He initially approached the officers on Aberlour’s High Street to report that he had been assaulted, during the evening of August 6 this year.

But Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said that when he was told to sit on a bench and calm down, Leslie became aggressive and accused them of “doing nothing about it”.

Leslie called one officer a ‘c***’

It happened when Aberlour High Street was teeming with pub patrons leaving at closing time, following the annual Highland games there.

Leslie called one policeman a “c*** and stupid b******” and a “stupid bald b******”. He then called the officers “f***** paedos”.

“A large number of people were leaving licenced premises at the time and witnessed his behaviour,” the fiscal added. “It was at the time of Aberlour Games”.

The 77th annual Aberlour Strathspey Highland Games had taken place at Alice Littler Memorial Park earlier that day.

There had been piping, dancing, heavyweight competitions, tug of war, food and drink stalls and a beer tent.

Leslie struggled with police officers

When Leslie was cautioned and arrested, he struggled with the officers before they took him to Elgin police station that night.

Leslie was not present when his case was called in court but pled guilt by letter to a charge of resisting and struggling with police officers, and shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks at them.

Sheriff David Harvie chose to deal with the case in Leslie’s absence.

He recognised the young man’s guilty plea at the first opportunity and noted he is in full-time employment.

The sheriff also commented on Leslie’s lack of previous convictions and the fact that “he has not previously come to our attention in the court”.

Leslie, of Keithmore, Dufftown, was fined £140.

