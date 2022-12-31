Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers

By Kathryn Wylie
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Tossing the caber at the annual Aberlour Strathspey Highland Games. Image: Sandy Stott
An Aberlour Strathspey Highland Games spectator spent the night in jail after telling police he was assaulted and then hurling abuse at them.

Taylor Leslie, 21, had too much to drink during the event and later struggled with the police officers after shouting and swearing at them.

During the barrage of profanities, Leslie told the law enforcers that he “pays their wages with his taxes,” Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

He initially approached the officers on Aberlour’s High Street to report that he had been assaulted, during the evening of August 6 this year.

But Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said that when he was told to sit on a bench and calm down, Leslie became aggressive and accused them of “doing nothing about it”.

Leslie called one officer a ‘c***’

It happened when Aberlour High Street was teeming with pub patrons leaving at closing time, following the annual Highland games there.

Leslie called one policeman a “c*** and stupid b******” and a “stupid bald b******”. He then called the officers “f***** paedos”.

“A large number of people were leaving licenced premises at the time and witnessed his behaviour,” the fiscal added. “It was at the time of Aberlour Games”.

The 77th annual Aberlour Strathspey Highland Games had taken place at Alice Littler Memorial Park earlier that day.

There had been piping, dancing, heavyweight competitions, tug of war, food and drink stalls and a beer tent.

Leslie struggled with police officers

When Leslie was cautioned and arrested, he struggled with the officers before they took him to Elgin police station that night.

Leslie was not present when his case was called in court but pled guilt by letter to a charge of resisting and struggling with police officers, and shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks at them.

Sheriff David Harvie chose to deal with the case in Leslie’s absence.

He recognised the young man’s guilty plea at the first opportunity and noted he is in full-time employment.

The sheriff also commented on Leslie’s lack of previous convictions and the fact that “he has not previously come to our attention in the court”.

Leslie, of Keithmore, Dufftown, was fined £140.

