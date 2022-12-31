Ex Highland League player hopes for ‘positive’ January for gym despite cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The former Highland League footballer behind Aberdeen gym AKR Fitness is hoping for a “positive January” despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Traditionally the start of the year is a time when people kick-start their health regime.

According to global health and fitness association IHRSA, 12% of all gym sign-ups happen in January, while the rest of the year accounts for an average of 8.3%.

Mike MacDonald has been running AKR Fitness, in Aberdeen, since 2015.

The 38-year-old admits it’s been a “difficult” time for gyms due to both Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis taking hold.

But the former Buckie Thistle player is hopeful things will pick up throughout the industry.

He said: “It’s been a difficult three years for gyms, with Covid, and now the cost-of-living crisis.

“A post-Covid surge has been predicted by many in the industry for some time now as people increasingly prioritise taking care of their health.

“Of course, the cost-of-living crisis might continue to dampen and delay that surge, but people are aware of the importance of a physically active lifestyle and we do hope for a positive January.

“It is usually easier to get new members at the start of the year.

“It’s obviously a more difficult economic climate and some people leave because they see a gym as a luxury item, but all we can do is serve people as best we can.”

Mr MacDonald, who employs seven people, had hoped to have a full-time career in professional football.

But in 2010 he was forced to retire from playing due to injury.

After a period of travelling around South America he then spent three years as a freelance personal trainer before opening AKR Fitness.

He said: “Having worked in gyms I felt typical ones tended not to help the people who need them the most.

“I wanted to open a gym that was a bit more beginner friendly and helped people feel at home, regardless of their experience or fitness levels.”

The gym name stands for “always keep reaching” and for Mr MacDonald and his team it’s all about encouraging members.

Based at The Arches on South College Street, the business recently picked up the accolade for best customer service in Scotland and Northern Ireland at the National Fitness Awards for the second year running.

It was also runner-up in gym of the year category.

Mr MacDonald said: “From day one we work to help people feel at home in a fitness environment.

“Service is very important to us and we work hard to create special moments for people.

“Exercise is the ultimate ‘make your life better’ tool but it’s not always easy for people to do because of people’s expectations, and gym environments can be intimidating.

“We want to create a place where people enjoy coming.”

Looking to the future, Mr MacDonald wants to continue growing his client base.