Man appears in court accused of trying to murder mum, 78

A man has appeared in court in Inverness charged with trying to murder his 78-year-old mother.

Bruce Davis, 51, from Inverness, is accused of assault to injury and danger of life by attempting to strangle the woman.

It’s understood the incident happened on New Year’s Day.

Davis was represented by solicitor advocate Neil Wilson.

He made no plea during his private appearance at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

He was committed for further examination and remanded in custody by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

He is expected to appear again within the next eight days.