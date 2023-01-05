Dad used ladder to try to enter ex-partner’s home at 3am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dad used ladder to try to enter ex-partner’s home at 3am

By Kathryn Wylie
January 5, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 10:59 am
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A mum was forced to call the police at 3am after discovering her ex-partner clambering up a ladder outside her home.

Robert Stewart turned up at his ex’s Lossiemouth address, where she lived with their children, and tried to open the doors before grabbing a ladder to gain entry from an upstairs window.

The frightened woman immediately called police and when they turned up – around five hours later – Stewart was long gone.

Elgin Sheriff Court was told his partner heard the 30-year-old shouting and swearing and accusing her of having another male inside the property on September 12 2021.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said Stewart’s victim was woken from sleep by a series of phonecalls from him.

Heard clunk of metal ladder

“She ignored the calls and didn’t engage,” Mrs Ralph said. “But a short time later she heard him outside her home. She could hear him making accusations that there was another male inside the property.”

Stewart could then be heard trying various door handles to gain access before he grabbed a metal ladder from the rear of the house and placed it against the wall of the building.

“She believed he may have attempted to gain entry to her bedroom window had she not been awake,” Mrs Ralph added.

His alarming behaviour was also witnessed by a neighbour, who awoke to the sound of the metal ladder being hauled around the back garden.

Police arrived five hours later

When police arrived at the scene at around 8am Stewart was gone but he was traced after “multiple attempts”.

Stewart admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to breaching an existing bail condition to keep away from his ex-partner.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said Stewart was so concerned about another man being inside the house that “he wanted to find out what was going on”.

The solicitor said: “The breakdown in their relationship had taken a heavy toll on both parties because there’s a number of children involved.

‘He wanted to find out what was going on’

“A number of hours before this incident information had been passed to him that another male had been in his former home with his former partner and his children.

“He wanted to find out what was going on.

“Given his children were present within he was extremely concerned about what may be occurring at the address.”

Mr O’Neill added that Stewart is now “getting on with his life in a sensible fashion” and is an “attentive and supportive father” to his children.

Sheriff Olga Parportnikov ordered Stewart, of Gordon Street, New Elgin, to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Domestic abuser's attack captured on doorbell camera
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Keegan gets to work as newest four-legged member of Orkney Drugs Dog team
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Woman called her twin sisters 'fat' then tried to drag them from garden for…
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Pensioner who smashed woman's windows with hammer had gone to the wrong address
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip

Most Read

1
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend
king charles, who recently made the new year honours list public
Readers' letters: Frustration with New Year honours list, gender reform and negativity surrounding Sir…
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Scotland’s NHS cannot simply ‘struggle from crisis to crisis’, warns top Highland doctor
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Major Shetland road to reopen after repairs were carried out following series of landslides
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented