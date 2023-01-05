Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say his co-stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say his co-stars

By Alex Watson
January 5, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 1:53 pm
Mark Bonnar (left) and Iain Glen star alongside Martin Compston in The Rig (Images: IJPR)
Mark Bonnar (left) and Iain Glen star alongside Martin Compston in The Rig (Images: IJPR)

A taste of real-life danger was experienced by many of The Rig’s actors while filming the Prime Video thriller – including Martin Compston being “on fire a lot”.

His co-stars Iain Glen and Mark Bonnar told of the perils of shooting the paranormal drama in a purpose-built studio set – including being saved from terrifying falls by safety harnesses and from hypothermia by vigilant medical staff.

“Martin – we couldn’t put him out at one point,” said Glen. “He was on fire a lot,” laughed Bonnar.

Glen and Bonnar recounted their brushes with mortality while working on the series – set on a North Sea oil installation – with laughter, but obvious relief that everyone emerged unscathed.

Mark Bonnar as Alwyn Evans (Image: IJPR)

Of course, capturing the true atmosphere of life offshore was always going to be a huge challenge for the cast and crew of The Rig, which streams on Prime Video from Friday January 6.

It goes without saying that shooting on location wasn’t a realistic option – but how about a visit to an operating rig, to get a feel for the real deal?

Out of the question, according to Glen, who takes on the role of the fictional Kinloch Bravo’s offshore installation manager, Magnus MacMillan. “You wouldn’t be getting the approval from any oil company,” he said, “They’re very, very nervous, particularly currently, about how they’re being portrayed.”

Emily Hampshire in the control room of fictional North Sea oil rig, Kinloch Bravo (Image: IJPR)

Add to that the small matter of a global pandemic, at its height during production, and the odds were somewhat stacked against the six-part TV programme about supernatural happenings at sea, which also stars Martin Compston and Emily Hampshire.

Yet, dedication to detail and impressive visual effects will leave most viewers struggling to believe the series was made entirely in Edinburgh.

A triple-storey set and incredible VFX

“They built this triple-storey set, which blew us away when we saw it, and it evolved. It’s amazing what happened to it on a week-by-week basis,” explained Glen.

“The majority of time on a rig is spent inside – you’re not outside unless you need to be, and there are certain roles that perform outside, but the majority of roles don’t. So, a studio, for the vast majority of it, made complete sense.”

“It has to be said that the VFX department has done an incredible job as well,” added castmate, Bonnar, who portrays rig worker Alwyn Evans. “I only know from my time as a gamer over the years, but creating water is one of the hardest things, I think, to do digitally.

“When you remember the shots as you did them, and then you see what they become, you’re like: ‘Holy sh*t’.”

“We filmed quite a bit using real water and, yeah, I’m hard-pushed to tell the difference between the two,” agreed Glen.

Not far from Edinburgh’s FirstStage Studios, the docks around Leith were used for both day and night shoots. “Elementally, it felt very real, when it needed to be,” noted Glen.

Sci-fi that’s ‘frighteningly plausible’

Few north and north-east residents will be able to watch the dramatic events of The Rig unfold without the 1988 Piper Alpha disaster coming to mind.

Indeed, in preparation for filming, the cast absorbed documentaries, films and literature about the tragedy, as well as the more recent 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, off the coast of the United States – both of which resulted in the deaths of offshore workers.

Iain Glen plays offshore installation manager, Magnus MacMillan (Image: IJPR)

Though The Rig is billed as a paranormal thriller, the building sense of peril and dread that sets in as soon as technical difficulties begin on Kinloch Bravo stems not just from a fear of the unknown, but from what we already know can happen – and go fatally wrong.

“There is a sci-fi element. But, I hope and think that, if this series works, everything is sort of frighteningly plausible about it,” Glen mused.

If the programme’s eerie atmosphere stays in the audience’s mind after watching, its parallels with reality are surely the reason why. While similarities to Piper Alpha dredge up past anxieties, The Rig’s thematic focus on climate change taps into current and future environmental worries.

Series addresses complicated problem of future of oil and gas

“Everything that happens [in the show] that is a bit sci-fi in its feel is a direct result of what the guys on the rig are doing to the planet,” said Glen.

“There’s a lot of absolutely accurate scientific detail that tells you the history of things that have happened on the planet, going back millennia.

‘That element – where is this industry going, and where should it be going? – is a big theme’

“We’re all aware of things that are happening globally, whether it’s flooding or fires. We’re damaging the planet, and it’s the planet sort of saying it can’t cope.

“Covid felt like an example of that as well. It’s trying to tell humanity that something’s off-kilter, and you’ve got to stop what you’re doing – you’ve got to stop damaging the planet.”

Cast members from The Rig attend the show’s red carpet premiere in Edinburgh (Image: IJPR)

“I think what’s great about this series is that it addresses the problem – what we’re doing to the planet – but it also addresses the people involved. And how important it is to them, and their personal lives,” Bonnar added. “It doesn’t provide answers, but it gives you the problems.”

“That element – where is this industry going, and where should it be going? – is a big theme,” agreed Glen.

“It’s a great thriller that carries an important message that is very, very relevant for today. And we’re stuffed as actors without good writing – that’s what makes us do what we can do.”

The Rig streams on Amazon’s Prime Video from Friday January 6.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented