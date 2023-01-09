Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for a fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for a fight

By Kathryn Wylie
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 8:45 am
Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
A woman with a “fractious relationship” with her twin sisters called them fat and then tried to fight them.

Julie-Ann Logan had already been ordered by the court to keep away from her siblings but wound up hurling abuse at them in the street and attempted to pull them from a garden in Keith.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard how Logan acted threateningly towards the family members at 2.45pm on July 17 last year as she walked through Den Crescent in Keith.

One of the twins filmed the incident on her phone and Logan, 40, can be heard shouting abuse at both of the women.

‘Trying to pull them from garden for a fight’

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said: “They became aware of the accused approaching them in the garden and a verbal altercation ensued with the accused calling both of them fat and trying to pull them from the garden for a fight.

“One sister caught the incident on her mobile phone and the accused can be identified shouting abuse loudly at both of the women.”

She added that Logan then carried on up the street and drank alcohol with friends until police arrived to arrest her.

Logan admitted one charge of threatening or abusive behaviour and a further charge of breaching a bail condition by approaching her sisters.

‘Something was said by one of the sisters’

Her defence agent Robert Cruickshank said the three sisters had a “fractious relationship”.

“She was walking down the street where one of her sister’s house was and she was purposely and actively walking on the other side of the street,” the solicitor said.

“It’s her position that something was said by one of other of the sisters. She reacted.

“Any reaction was a breach of her bail condition.

“It’s fair to say that the relationship between Julie-Ann and the two sisters has been fractious for some considerable time.”

He added she was already subject to a community payback order and was about to embark on her hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed Logan, whose address was the care of Police Scotland’s station in Turner Street, Keith, a structured deferred sentence for six months to allow her time to comply with the existing order.

