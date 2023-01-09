Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for a fight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman with a “fractious relationship” with her twin sisters called them fat and then tried to fight them.

Julie-Ann Logan had already been ordered by the court to keep away from her siblings but wound up hurling abuse at them in the street and attempted to pull them from a garden in Keith.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard how Logan acted threateningly towards the family members at 2.45pm on July 17 last year as she walked through Den Crescent in Keith.

One of the twins filmed the incident on her phone and Logan, 40, can be heard shouting abuse at both of the women.

‘Trying to pull them from garden for a fight’

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said: “They became aware of the accused approaching them in the garden and a verbal altercation ensued with the accused calling both of them fat and trying to pull them from the garden for a fight.

“One sister caught the incident on her mobile phone and the accused can be identified shouting abuse loudly at both of the women.”

She added that Logan then carried on up the street and drank alcohol with friends until police arrived to arrest her.

Logan admitted one charge of threatening or abusive behaviour and a further charge of breaching a bail condition by approaching her sisters.

‘Something was said by one of the sisters’

Her defence agent Robert Cruickshank said the three sisters had a “fractious relationship”.

“She was walking down the street where one of her sister’s house was and she was purposely and actively walking on the other side of the street,” the solicitor said.

“It’s her position that something was said by one of other of the sisters. She reacted.

“Any reaction was a breach of her bail condition.

“It’s fair to say that the relationship between Julie-Ann and the two sisters has been fractious for some considerable time.”

He added she was already subject to a community payback order and was about to embark on her hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed Logan, whose address was the care of Police Scotland’s station in Turner Street, Keith, a structured deferred sentence for six months to allow her time to comply with the existing order.

