Rugby: Grammar sink into relegation mire as Gordonians’ winning run extends to 12

By Jack Nixon
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 8:52 am
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar’s struggle to survive in National League One continued at Stirling.

Despite dominating for long spells Grammar failed to take their chances, in stark contrast to the ability of their opponents to take advantage when it mattered.

The pressure of the visitors counted for nothing as they slid to a 23-12 defeat against fellow strugglers Stirling County who moved out of the relegation area, 13 points above Grammar.

The Aberdeen side now need a run of wins to move out of the danger area in which three teams go down.

Captain Tom Aplin acknowledged the effort his team had put into the game but said: “The better side won, but had we taken the scoring chances in the first 20 minutes it might have been a different outcome.

“The spirit is there but we lack the experience required to make our dominance count.

“I feel desperately sorry for our youngsters. We are not down yet, although it will be tough going in the run in.”

Grammar fade after bright start

The Rubislaw side were well in contention in an end-to-end first half, but faded after a bright start in which Mark Galloway touched down while others around him were missing vital opportunities.

County on the other hand kept their heads, scoring one unconverted try, and two penalties to lead 11-5 at the interval.

The Bridgehaugh outfit were largely in control in the early part of the second half,  scoring two tries, one of which was converted.

While Grammar finished the game on top they only had a Jack Burnett try, converted by Aplin to show for their efforts. A home game against Melrose on Saturday offers little respite for the beleaguered Aberdeen side.

In the meantime, Kelso were maintaining their title push with a 29-19 win at Poynder Park where Biggar were the visitors.

Gordonians’ winning run continues

Gordonians were similarly inclined away to Allan Glen’s, easing into an 11 point lead at the head of National League 3 after making hard work of their 12th consecutive win.

And while the Countesswells team were never in danger in the mud of Bearyards, they were made to graft for the 26-19. victory, even if it did not include a try winning bonus.

Gordonians assistant coach Ryan Morrice. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice was pleased enough and said: “The first game after the festive break is always a tough one.

“I was delighted with their application, even if we gifted them all their points. Winning has become a good habit.”

The Countesswells try scorers were Finlay Lennox, Grant Salsisbury and Finlay Troup, while Sean Millls kicked three penalties and a conversion.

Opportunity missed for Ellon

Ellon missed out on a golden opportunity to take control of the promotion race in Caley Division 1 at the Meadows.

Dunfermline shrugged off the disappointment of losing out last year to Orkney, easing to a surprisingly easy 24-8 win against an Ellon side which had beaten them 38-37 in Fife earlier in the season.

Elsewhere in the division, Grangemouth Stags beat Caithness 46-0 and in the basement battle Hillfoots ran out 36-17 winners at home to Aberdeen Wanderers.

In Caley 2 North, Moray kept their title aspirations on track with a thumping 69-12 at home to North Scotland Police, while 2nd Highland kept their hopes alive with an equally impressive performance against Banff, easing home 79-12 and 2nd Gordonians suffered a rare home defeat, losing out 36-21.

In the only game played in Caley 3 North, Dyce were 26-14 victors at Fraserburgh.

Garioch Women remain at the foot of the Premiership after losing 64-5 away to Heriots.

