‘Utter humiliation’: Broken court lift causing ‘degrading’ treatment of disabled people, say lawyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Utter humiliation’: Broken court lift causing ‘degrading’ treatment of disabled people, say lawyers

By Danny McKay
January 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 3:25 pm
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Solicitors have hit out at the “degrading” treatment of disabled people at Aberdeen Sheriff Court due to a lift that has been broken since September.

People with mobility issues have found parts of the city centre court building all but inaccessible while engineers attempt to fix the broken lift.

Lawyers have told of the “utter humiliation” suffered by clients who have been left stranded in corridors.

Others have said they told their clients to leave the building completely because they wouldn’t be able to reach upper floor courts.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service today issued an apology over the situation and urged solicitors or anyone else concerned to get in touch so arrangements can be made to allow access.

And one solicitor, who suffers from a chronic disease affecting his mobility, said the problem has made doing his job “very difficult indeed”.

Peter Keene, of Grant Smith Law Practice, said initially the lift was “a little bit broken” and could only be called from certain floors, but then was switched off completely.

He said: “I have a condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which means it’s very difficult for me to climb stairs, especially with a heavy bag full of cases.”

The defence agent explained there had been a long wait for a new part for the lift which didn’t arrive until earlier this month.

‘It’s degrading’

He said: “The engineer turned up and fitted the new part and in doing so discovered a further problem with the lift which needed another new part which is what we’re now waiting for.

“It’s made my job very difficult indeed.

“I take a long time to get up the stairs.

“Quite often courts are calling for me to go and appear and it takes me quite a while not only to get up there but to regain my breath so I can stand up and address the court.”

Mr Keene explained the situation was impacting people’s dignity.

He said: “I’ve had a client who had a witness, his wife, who was in a wheelchair and she was not able to get up the stairs.

“Had it not been for her husband virtually carrying her up the stairs she would have been unable to give evidence on his behalf.

“It is a matter of dignity and, for those who have reduced mobility, I don’t think that the powers that be really think things through from their point of view.”

Within the space of just a few days, Press and Journal reporters observed no less than three pre-trial hearings in which solicitors raised concerns about their client’s ability to access the court building.

‘You would think the one place where you should get equality is in a court’

Defence agent Lynn Bentley, of George Mathers and Co, told one of her clients to leave rather than face the stairs to the courtroom.

Speaking after the hearing, she said: “A client attended on crutches whose case was due to call in an upper floor court and I sent him away because I was not going to ask him to struggle up two flights of stairs.

“I’m aware from one of my colleagues of a client in a wheelchair who can’t get beyond the first level in the building and they were left in a corridor – utter humiliation.

“It’s degrading.

“Even people with minor respiratory problems should not be asked to go up and down the stairs.

“It’s a building that is unfit for purpose and alternative arrangements should have been made by now.”

Fellow solicitor Iain Hingston, of Hingston’s Law, told one hearing the building was “entirely inaccessible to wheelchair users because the lift at the front door and the lift to take people upstairs are broken”.

Kevin Longino, of Deeside Defence, also had a similar situation.

Lawyers urged to ‘discuss this with court officials so they can help’

He told the court: “My client is disabled and can’t walk very far at all.

“Currently this court building is not one that he has much chance of getting into because of the list situation.”

Alex Burn, of Burn and McGregor, branded the situation “demeaning”.

He said: “You need to have some regard for the dignity of people coming to court.

“Surely they’re entitled to the same dignity and access as able-bodied people.

“It is demeaning. It’s outrageous. These are the type of things that should be given some priority.

“In this day and age, we all live in an equal society. You would think the one place where you should get equality is in a court and they’re not being treated properly.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Action on Disability, a charity supporting people with sensory or physical disabilities, joined calls for the lifts to be fixed as a matter of priority.

‘Delay has largely been due to acquiring the correct parts’

She said: “We have quite a few clients with those sorts of issues and it is very difficult because they’ve got to go upstairs and, depending on which court they’re in, it could be up two lots of stairs and, if they’re in wheelchairs or on sticks or anything it’s very, very difficult.

“It can be extremely difficult to access older buildings, like the sheriff court.

“It definitely needs to be looked at, especially in today’s day and age where there are a lot more elderly people and disabled people.

“It’s not up to standard.

“It’s time that they pulled their socks up and did something about the disability issue.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “We are aware of ongoing issues with a lift at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

“We are working hard to repair the lift as soon as possible. The delay has largely been due to acquiring the correct parts to fix the lift.

“In the meantime, if we are made aware that someone has mobility issues we can put measures in place to have business call in a more accessible court.

“We would urge solicitors who have concerns in relation to access for themselves or their clients to discuss this with court officials so they can help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Paedophile hunters snared man who asked decoys about their bras
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his 'petty existence' before someone 'pulls the…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Highland paedophile and upskirting voyeur avoids jail after being caught with 'extreme' child abuse…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Peterhead man who was throttling partner had to be dragged off her by police
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Firm fined £80,000 after man dies following electrical explosion at Cromarty Firth site
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man, 43, in court charged with murder of Aberdeen woman Jacqueline Kerr
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Eight men died when Cemfjord cement vessel capsized 'suddenly and violently', inquiry told

Most Read

1
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented