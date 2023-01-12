Victim loses four teeth in drunken Aberdeen bar assault By Danny McKay January 12, 2023, 6:00 am Scott Walker. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts 'It was horrific and humiliating': Revenge porn victim speaks out after cruel ex sends… Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered to get saving Drug dealer in the dock after eagle-eyed postal staff spot cocaine package 'Your time is coming': Pensioner accused of sending threatening messages had 'issue' with MSP,… Former nurse on trial accused of endangering child with 'unnecessary' operations 'Gentle giant' in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp… Shoplifter who swiped bottle of wine falls asleep in dock 'Nee naw, nee naw': Prisoner's text to ex as her new man's car burned Was missing Highland woman the victim of notorious 1981 'Nude in the Nettles' mystery?… Sex offender back behind bars after having sex with 15-year-old girl Most Read 1 ‘Worse than anything I saw in the US’: Aberdeen teacher poised to quit after… 2 Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her… 3 EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out 4 Independent Aberdeen shoe shop to close after nearly 60 years 5 Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen 6 Man taken to hospital following crash on Aberdeen street 7 Lost village: The abandoned Aberdeenshire community engulfed in sand 8 ‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp… 9 Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens 10 Former nurse on trial accused of endangering child with ‘unnecessary’ operations More from Press and Journal Heavy rain and winds gusting to 70mph disrupt ferries and trains but sunshine forecast… Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers relishes chance to slice gap on leaders Queen's Park Glimmer of hope for a solution to Elgin's urban gull problem Unhappy with your business rates? Appeal them, says Stuart Johston of DM Hall Graeme Stewart thrilled after Buckie secure shot at Shield glory Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup is going to be thrilling spectacle - and I'll have… Aberdeen Airport passengers raise £3,000 for charity by dropping 'leftover currencies' into collection globes Port of Cromarty Firth selects Cobbs to run Invergordon quayside outlet Angus Peter Campbell: 'Minority languages' are fundamental to the world's ecosystem Billy Dodds: Aberdeen's rivalry with Rangers remains as strong as it ever was Editor's Picks ‘It was horrific and humiliating’: Revenge porn victim speaks out after cruel ex sends intimate pictures to workplace Scottish exam timetable 2023: When will you sit your exams? Aberdeenshire council won’t give Inverurie street its own grit bin because it’s ‘too flat’ Glimmer of hope for a solution to Elgin’s urban gull problem Angus Peter Campbell: ‘Minority languages’ are fundamental to the world’s ecosystem WIN: Dinner for two at The Braided Fig during Aberdeen Restaurant Week plus a £20 drinks voucher