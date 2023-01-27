Trainee chef who slashed brother during cakes row given unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trainee chef who slashed brother during cakes row given unpaid work

By David Love
January 27, 2023, 6:00 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A trainee chef has avoided jail after attacking his older brother with a knife during an argument over cakes.

Tyler Grant slashed his sibling’s forehead open when the disagreement about “unhealthy eating habits” got out of hand.

Inverness Sheriff Court previously heard how Grant, 19, turned violent after his mum returned to her Alness home on November 4 2021 with a number of baked goods.

Depute fiscal Pauline Gair said: “Grant confronted his mother about the cakes and his brother told him to stop disrespecting his mother.

“When he wouldn’t stop, his brother stood up and confronted him.”

She added that Grant then went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

“His brother got him in a choke hold, but Grant was swishing the knife above his head and his brother sustained an injury,” she said.

“Police were called and Tyler Grant told officers he ‘hadn’t intended that to happen. The brother has made it known he still feels strong animosity towards him.”

The knife caused a 6cm laceration to the front of his scalp and an ambulance had to be called.

Grant, of Teaninich Paddock, Alness, pleaded guilty to struggling with his brother whilst in possession of a knife and striking him on the head with it to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

 

