Trainee chef who slashed brother during cakes row given unpaid work

A trainee chef has avoided jail after attacking his older brother with a knife during an argument over cakes.

Tyler Grant slashed his sibling’s forehead open when the disagreement about “unhealthy eating habits” got out of hand.

Inverness Sheriff Court previously heard how Grant, 19, turned violent after his mum returned to her Alness home on November 4 2021 with a number of baked goods.

Depute fiscal Pauline Gair said: “Grant confronted his mother about the cakes and his brother told him to stop disrespecting his mother.

“When he wouldn’t stop, his brother stood up and confronted him.”

She added that Grant then went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

“His brother got him in a choke hold, but Grant was swishing the knife above his head and his brother sustained an injury,” she said.

“Police were called and Tyler Grant told officers he ‘hadn’t intended that to happen. The brother has made it known he still feels strong animosity towards him.”

The knife caused a 6cm laceration to the front of his scalp and an ambulance had to be called.

Grant, of Teaninich Paddock, Alness, pleaded guilty to struggling with his brother whilst in possession of a knife and striking him on the head with it to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.