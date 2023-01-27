From 1,000 residents to fewer than 100: Next step revealed for distillery project to breathe new life into rural Moray community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From 1,000 residents to fewer than 100: Next step revealed for distillery project to breathe new life into rural Moray community

By Sean McAngus
January 27, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 8:30 am
Drawing impression of Cabrach Distillery currently being built. Image: Cabrach Trust
Drawing impression of Cabrach Distillery currently being built. Image: Cabrach Trust

Cabrach once had a thriving population of around 1,000, but today less than 100 people call it their home.

However, the Cabrach Trust is spearheading efforts to revive the area which includes the building of a new distillery.

The most recent development is Moray planning chiefs have granted permission for the organisation to install malt silos to support the operation of their whisky distillery.

 

 

Peat shed for Cabrach Trust distillery which will house malt silos.

What is the Cabrach Trust distillery project?

Cabrach Trust CEO Jonathan Christie is delighted with progress so far.

The organisation says the distillery and heritage centre will be a social enterprise.

They have already pledged to deliver 15 new jobs and a £14.7m boost to the local economy over a 14-year period through the development.

In December 2021, the Cabrach Trust revealed the £3.5m plans to revamp Inverharroch Farm.

Cabrach Trust bosses hope to deliver a £14.7m social return on investment for its distillery and heritage centre.

Since 2016, there has been talk of a whisky attraction coming to the Cabrach.

Back in September, Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie said it was “vital” that work is well under way to show local people they mean business in delivering the project.

Front page when the news was first revealed in 2016 over potential Cabrach distillery. Image: Chris Donnan/ DCT Media

Mr Christie added: “The distillery has been a long time in the making and to be here now having walls being rebuilt, walls being taken down and foundations being laid is really important.

“It is really important to signal to the community that we mean business.

“To look over Inverharroch and see works emerging from the hillside is vital to make the community believe that we are going to do what we have been saying for a number of years.”

It is hoped the distillery will be opened later this year.

You can watch our visit last year:

Editor's Picks

Most Commented