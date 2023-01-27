From 1,000 residents to fewer than 100: Next step revealed for distillery project to breathe new life into rural Moray community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cabrach once had a thriving population of around 1,000, but today less than 100 people call it their home.

However, the Cabrach Trust is spearheading efforts to revive the area which includes the building of a new distillery.

The most recent development is Moray planning chiefs have granted permission for the organisation to install malt silos to support the operation of their whisky distillery.

What is the Cabrach Trust distillery project?

The organisation says the distillery and heritage centre will be a social enterprise.

They have already pledged to deliver 15 new jobs and a £14.7m boost to the local economy over a 14-year period through the development.

In December 2021, the Cabrach Trust revealed the £3.5m plans to revamp Inverharroch Farm.

Since 2016, there has been talk of a whisky attraction coming to the Cabrach.

Back in September, Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie said it was “vital” that work is well under way to show local people they mean business in delivering the project.

Mr Christie added: “The distillery has been a long time in the making and to be here now having walls being rebuilt, walls being taken down and foundations being laid is really important.

“It is really important to signal to the community that we mean business.

“To look over Inverharroch and see works emerging from the hillside is vital to make the community believe that we are going to do what we have been saying for a number of years.”

It is hoped the distillery will be opened later this year.

You can watch our visit last year: