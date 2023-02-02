ASPC property experts ‘coming home’ in Aberdeen city centre relocation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ASPC property experts ‘coming home’ in Aberdeen city centre relocation

By Keith Findlay
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:13 am
Artist's impression of the new Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre. Image: Frame
Artist's impression of the new Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre. Image: Frame

Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC) is relocating to new “flagship” headquarters.

The move will see a former bank transformed into a city centre one-stop shop for buying, selling or renting homes across the north-east.

ASPC has secured 2,870sq ft. of new space over two floors at 2-10 Holburn Street.

The site is on the corner of Holburn Street and Alford Place, just off Union Street.

The new location is ideally positioned at the busy west end of Union Street.”

John MacRae, chairman, ASPC

Bosses hope to move the firm from its current premises on Chapel Street by the end of next month.

The new HQ at Holburn Junction is intended to be a “welcoming and relaxed environment” for people to access the support they need to buy, sell or rent a property.

Property centre chairman John MacRae said: “Having a city centre flagship office to support the success of the ASPC online platform is really important.

“The new location is ideally positioned at the busy west end of Union Street.

Holburn Junction, just off the west end of Union Street, Aberdeen, was known as Babbie Law after a shop owner who was one of the area’s worthies. On the corner in this photograph from 1947 is The Commercial Bank of Scotland. Image: DC Thomson

“We will remain close to many of the solicitors’ firms we work with and neighbouring offices such as the Silver Fin, The Capitol and Union Plaza are increasingly making it a bustling part of town.”

He added: “The former bank building at Holburn Junction is a well-known spot.

“Our ambition is to turn it into a popular hub for buyers and sellers to come to get the help they need.

ASPC started in a building on the corner of Alford Lane and Holburn Street, so in some ways, we are coming home.”

The ground floor has lain empty for years. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen’s “unique” housing market – it tends to buck national trends and is instead closely linked to oil prices – makes local expertise “incredibly valuable”, Mr MacRae said.

He added: “With decommissioning set to become a major focus over the next decades, we expect the city and shire to remain busy places for buying and selling property.”

ASPC’s current site was chosen in the 1970s and designed to showcase paper schedules of up to 7,500 homes.

Digital age

The new centre will reflect an increasingly digital business.

As well as large display screens showcasing homes for sale and rent, it will have space for people to meet property experts, including solicitors and styling professionals, on a one-to-one basis.

There will also be a dedicated space for hosting online events covering topics such as preparing for surveys, property photography and tips for first-time buyers.

ASPC says its new HQ will be a relaxing place for those buying, selling or renting a new home. Image: Frame

The property is owned by Mamta Gupta, who last year applied to the city council to convert the upper three storeys of the former TSB into flats.

Past tenants include Mental Health Aberdeen, Home-Start Aberdeen and counselling service ACIS Youth.

Knight Frank acted for ASPC in the new lease, while Ryden represented the landlord.

ASPC’s new HQ fit for the future

Matthew Park, partner at Knight Frank in Aberdeen, said: “ASPC is an Aberdeen institution and was the first property centre of its kind when it began more than 50 years ago.

“The website is the go-to for residential properties in the north-east and it will be great to see the digital side complemented with a dedicated advice hub.

“Positioned on a main thoroughfare, the new location is in a prominent spot and, combined with a modern fit-out, will provide the flexible, quality space ASPC needs to support its customers in the future.”

More on commercial property

Editor's Picks

Most Commented