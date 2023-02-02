ASPC property experts ‘coming home’ in Aberdeen city centre relocation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC) is relocating to new “flagship” headquarters.

The move will see a former bank transformed into a city centre one-stop shop for buying, selling or renting homes across the north-east.

ASPC has secured 2,870sq ft. of new space over two floors at 2-10 Holburn Street.

The site is on the corner of Holburn Street and Alford Place, just off Union Street.

The new location is ideally positioned at the busy west end of Union Street.” John MacRae, chairman, ASPC

Bosses hope to move the firm from its current premises on Chapel Street by the end of next month.

The new HQ at Holburn Junction is intended to be a “welcoming and relaxed environment” for people to access the support they need to buy, sell or rent a property.

Property centre chairman John MacRae said: “Having a city centre flagship office to support the success of the ASPC online platform is really important.

“The new location is ideally positioned at the busy west end of Union Street.

“We will remain close to many of the solicitors’ firms we work with and neighbouring offices such as the Silver Fin, The Capitol and Union Plaza are increasingly making it a bustling part of town.”

He added: “The former bank building at Holburn Junction is a well-known spot.

“Our ambition is to turn it into a popular hub for buyers and sellers to come to get the help they need.

“ASPC started in a building on the corner of Alford Lane and Holburn Street, so in some ways, we are coming home.”

Aberdeen’s “unique” housing market – it tends to buck national trends and is instead closely linked to oil prices – makes local expertise “incredibly valuable”, Mr MacRae said.

He added: “With decommissioning set to become a major focus over the next decades, we expect the city and shire to remain busy places for buying and selling property.”

ASPC’s current site was chosen in the 1970s and designed to showcase paper schedules of up to 7,500 homes.

Digital age

The new centre will reflect an increasingly digital business.

As well as large display screens showcasing homes for sale and rent, it will have space for people to meet property experts, including solicitors and styling professionals, on a one-to-one basis.

There will also be a dedicated space for hosting online events covering topics such as preparing for surveys, property photography and tips for first-time buyers.

The property is owned by Mamta Gupta, who last year applied to the city council to convert the upper three storeys of the former TSB into flats.

Past tenants include Mental Health Aberdeen, Home-Start Aberdeen and counselling service ACIS Youth.

Knight Frank acted for ASPC in the new lease, while Ryden represented the landlord.

Matthew Park, partner at Knight Frank in Aberdeen, said: “ASPC is an Aberdeen institution and was the first property centre of its kind when it began more than 50 years ago.

“The website is the go-to for residential properties in the north-east and it will be great to see the digital side complemented with a dedicated advice hub.

“Positioned on a main thoroughfare, the new location is in a prominent spot and, combined with a modern fit-out, will provide the flexible, quality space ASPC needs to support its customers in the future.”