Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in her living room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in her living room

By Kathryn Wylie
February 1, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 5:09 pm
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook

A mum has been placed on the sex offender’s register after she encouraged a group of children to carry out sexual dares in her home.

Kirstyann Kavanagh bought cider and wine for the Buckie youngsters and then instructed some of them to kiss and touch each other sexually, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

The 23-year-old at one point said that anyone not willing to play truth or dare must leave and she demanded they hand over their mobile phones to stop them from filming the game.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said the children, all aged between 13 and 15, were invited to Kavanagh’s then home in Carnie Place, Buckie, on October 9 2021.

She said it was the first day of the school holidays and the boys and girls were socialising in the town when they clubbed together £30 to buy alcohol.

One girl then contacted Kavanagh over Snapchat and asked if she could purchase it for them.

Agreed to buy children cider and wine

Kavanagh agreed and purchased a crate of Strongbow dark fruit-flavoured cider and two bottles of Echo Falls wine.

“She then asked them to come over to her house and drink it there,” Mrs Ralph said. “They consumed the alcohol in her living room or bedroom.

“The accused did not drink any alcohol herself during the course of the night and two other adults were present in the home but did not engage.

“At some point, the accused was in the living room when she suggested to the youths present that they play a game of truth or dare. The youths were all under the influence of alcohol and some were drunk.

“She told them that unless they played they’d have to leave her home.”

Two of the youngsters left at that point but the rest stayed on.

Challenged kids to kiss and touch

As the dares turned more sexual other youths began to feel increasingly uncomfortable and left, Mrs Ralph said.

At one point Kavanagh dared two boys to kiss girls, which they did.

The kisses were recorded by one of the youngsters, prompting Kavanagh to demand they each place their phones in a cot to prevent further filming.

“The game continued for some time,” the fiscal said. “As they came up with new challenges the dares were of a sexual nature.

“The accused at one point asked a boy to touch the breasts of a girl, but they both felt uncomfortable in doing that and didn’t carry out the dare.”

Later on, Kavanagh told the group that anyone not wanting to sleep over should leave.

Woman initially denied claims

Almost all the teenagers left at this point but three stayed over, sleeping in Kavanagh’s living room while she slept in her bedroom.

The court was told none of their parents knew where they were staying and only found out what had happened when they returned home the next morning.

Police were called and Kavanagh initially denied the charges, however, changed her plea at Elgin Sheriff Court this week.

She pled guilty to buying alcohol for underage minors, culpably and recklessly allowing alcohol to be consumed by minors to their risk of injury and illness, encouraging children to engage in sexual behaviour and behaving in a way contrary to the sexual offences act.

Defence agent Robert Cruickshank reserved any mitigation until after what he suggested would be “illuminative” background social work reports.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood called for those reports and deferred the sentencing of Kavanagh, of Watt Avenue, Buckie, until next month.

She was made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offender’s register meantime.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims' DNA and blood found on condom and…
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Toddler killed during 'game of hide and seek' child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
HMP Grampian guards could not have prevented prisoner's death, inquiry finds
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'Weekend, casual, social smoker' banned after driving under influence of cannabis
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Man addicted to drugs since he was 12 can't remember racially abusing shopkeeper
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Murder accused Andrew Innes 'put hammer in woman's head', says girl
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Aberdeen University graduate accused of murder told police: 'She's under the kitchen floor'
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'We are deeply sorry': NHS Highland admits staff shortages led to death of pensioner
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Boss illegally employed asylum seekers at Aberdeen Chinese takeaways

Most Read

1
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented