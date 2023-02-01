Detached family home in Banchory cul-de-sac for over £400,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Detached family home in Banchory cul-de-sac for over £400,000

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 1, 2023
Number 12 Chestnut Grove is in a quiet cul-de-sac in Banchory.
Number 12 Chestnut Grove is in a quiet cul-de-sac in Banchory.

Situated within a modern yet established residential development, 12 Chestnut Grove in Banchory occupies an enviable position at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

The detached house has been thoughtfully extended over two levels to provide a layout, design and finish compatible with modern lifestyles.

This well-designed family home has four or five bedrooms, central heating, a garage, gardens and parking and affords the opportunity to move in with the minimum of inconvenience.

On the ground floor, the vestibule has a hardwood exterior door with glazed panel, glazed internal door to the hall and laminate flooring.

The open-plan family room/dining room/kitchen has a wood-burning stove.

There is a cloakroom with white wc and wash hand basin.

The lounge is nicely proportioned and has two windows to the side, a sandstone fireplace and hearth with fitted electric fire and glazed panel double doors to the family room.

The spacious family room/dining room/kitchen is all on open plan and features a wood-burning stove and bi-folding doors to the garden.

The kitchen has an extensive range of base and wall units with co-ordinating work surfaces and matching peninsular breakfast bar.

Number 12 Chestnut Grove in Banchory has a flowing layout.

There is a six-ring induction hob with two ovens below and extractor above, a further combination microwave/oven with coffee machine below, a wine cooler and dishwasher with matching door panel.

Also on the ground floor is a utility room, an inner hall with door to the garage, a home office or study and a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes.

Loft

The first floor has an access hatch and extending ladder to the partly-floored loft and there is a deep airing cupboard.

The master bedroom suite features a dressing room with wall-to-wall wardrobes and recessed area suitable for a vanity unit or drawers.

The high quality finishes in this well-designed family home.

The en suite shower room is part tiled with white wc, a porcelain bowl wash hand basin, and a corner shower tray with fitted thermostatic shower with rainfall and handheld facilities.

The guest bedroom with en suite shower room is to the front of the property, with wooden blinds and triple wardrobe.

The en suite has a white suite with wc, hand basin and shower tray set into a tiled shower area.

There is a further bedroom to the front and a double bedroom to the rear.

The tiled family bathroom has a wc, hand basin, and a thermostatic shower over the bath.

The well-proportioned lounge is light and airy.

Outside, the garage is currently used a store as the home office has been incorporated within the former garage area which could be reinstated to a garage a relative low cost.

The garden to the front is laid out in lawn and there is a tarred double driveway providing parking for at least two cars.

The rear garden has a decked area with conifers in the borders and has a fitted pizza oven and storage area for logs for the wood-burning stove.

The side garden is finished with imprinted concrete and once again laid out for easy maintenance.

Price over £400,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224 623400 and on the aspc website.

The decking area with pizza oven and log store.
Doors from the house out to the garden.
The kitchen has a peninsular breakfast bar for easy dining or meals on the go.

