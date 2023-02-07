Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick

By Jenni Gee
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 7:42 am
Ross Beaton was clocked doing 111mph on the A9 at Arpafeelie. Image: Google Street View
A driver clocked at 111mph on the A9 north of Inverness was distracted by news that his mother was unwell, a court has heard.

Police camera equipment recorded Ross Beaton’s vehicle travelling at 41mph over the speed limit at Arpafeelie on the Black Isle.

But his solicitor said that he had failed to appreciate his speed after being told his mother had fallen ill and needed an ambulance.

Beaton, 23, appeared before Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of careless driving by travelling in excess of the speed limit on May 4 last year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that it was dark and traffic flow was light at the time of the offence.

She said: “Police stationed a camera there and recorded the accused at 111mph on a 70mph road.”

Didn’t appreciate the speed

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Beaton, conceded that his client had been travelling at a “high speed” but explained that it had only been for a short distance.

He said Beaton’s grandmother had died shortly before the incident and his mother had been struggling.

On the night in question, he said, Beaton had “received a telephone call from his stepfather that his mother was being collected by an ambulance”.

He said that in the aftermath of that news, his client had “not fully appreciated his speed”.

He told the court that losing his licence would have an impact on the father-of-one’s work and family life.

Sheriff Sara Matheson banned Beaton, from Muir of Ord, from the roads for four months and fined him £420.

