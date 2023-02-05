Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convicted paedophile has appeared back in the dock after he offered to carry out a sex act on a horrified male bus passenger.

Raymond Boyne struck up conversation with the young man on board the service between Lossiemouth and Elgin – but soon what started out as a friendly chat turned sexual.

The 63-year-old’s earlier decision to ask the young man’s name and send him a friend request on Facebook proved to be his undoing after it was used to easily identify him to police.

Boyne made small talk with the man, who was in his 20s, on the bus before making the shocking offer on December 5 2020, Elgin Sheriff Court heard.

Remark was quite clearly sexual

He admitted directing a sexual verbal communication as means of obtaining sexual gratification or to humiliate, distress or alarm his victim.

Boyne’s defence agent Matthew O’Neill said the “remark was quite clearly sexual”.

He said: “He was travelling on the bus and the complainer was not known to him, but he began a conversation with this male who I believe was in his 20s.

“This led to Mr Boyne being aware of the individual’s name and he subsequently sent the male a friend request on social media.

“There was small talk on the bus at first, however towards the end of the conversation he made what is quite clearly a sexual remark to the male involved.

“He has little recollection of the remark but accepts it was made.

“It was made in extremely foolish circumstances given he had added the male on social media during the journey.

“The complainer was able to pass the details on to the police.”

In January 2022 Boyne was snared by paedophile hunters posing as a 13-year-old girl after he send them explicit videos and an invite to an orgy.

He’s currently complying with the community payback order imposed “in good fashion”, Mr O’Neill said.

“It was during a period of time when Mr Boyne’s life was unfortunately in a tight spot.

“He had not had his difficulties to seek over the last year or so.”

He asked that a structured deferred sentence be put in place to allow Boyne to continue his work with social workers.

“I’m told he is taking a lot from the options that are open to him,” the solicitor added.

“I am confident he is not someone we are going to see before the courts again any time soon. He is living a much more secluded and sensible life.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald placed Boyne, of Forteath Street, Elgin, on a six-month structured deferred sentence to allow him to continue engagement with his existing community payback order.

He remains on the sex offender’s register.

