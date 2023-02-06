Drunk man wandered into wrong house at 3am and told neighbour: ‘You’re dead’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk man wandered into wrong house at 3am and told neighbour: ‘You’re dead’

By Kathryn Wylie
February 6, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 1:54 pm
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage

An intoxicated man who wandered into the wrong home at 3am and threatened to kill his neighbour is hopeful of rebuilding their friendship, a court was told.

Alexander Nujant was discovered standing at the fridge in the middle of the night after he wandered into the wrong country cottage near Forres.

The 43-year-old then warned the homeowner, who was his neighbour of many years, “you’re dead” as he was taken away by police officers, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said the homeowner was awoken at 3am on December 16 last year by the “unusual” barking of his two dogs and went downstairs to find Nujant in his conservatory and kitchen.

Found talking to himself and shouting incoherently

“He appeared to be standing talking to himself,” the fiscal said.

“The witness asked why he was there and told him to leave. The accused immediately became confrontational and began shouting incoherently at him.

“The witness retreated to another room and locked the door but the accused was shouting ‘let me in’ and kicking the door.

“The witness hid from view and noted the accused didn’t appear to be lucid and was heavily under the influence.”

The homeowner called the police as Nujant continued to try and get his attention, repeatedly saying that he “knew why he was there”.

Miss MacEwan added: “Police attended and noticed he was in possession of an item and they took him from the locus, at which point the accused shouted ‘you’re dead’ at his neighbour.”

A later search found Nujant in possession of 4.96g of cocaine, worth £200.

Behaviour is ‘very hard to explain’

Nujant admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and Class A drug possession.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had been out and had made the “foolish decision” to buy the Class A drugs from someone.

“This behaviour is, I think even to Mr Nujant, very hard to explain,” the solicitor said. “He lives next door and they are two individuals who have always got on well.

“Mr Nujant has not had contact with his neighbour since the incident due to court conditions but he is hopeful that their friendship can be repaired in due course.”

He said Nujant thinks he thought he was in his own home.

‘He can only believe he had gone into his own home’

“He advises me he had been extremely intoxicated that evening and had been trying to make his way back to his own address.

“It’s not behaviour we are likely to see replicated.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald agreed that since Nujant had nothing analogous on his record he could deal with it as “a one-off event”.

Nujant, of Kintessack, Forres, was fined £740.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Jury directed to find Aberdeen graduate guilty of double murder
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Drink-driving serviceman had to be restrained after trying to flee scene
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Husband hurled brick through window to force way into home and confront estranged wife

Most Read

1
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…
2
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
3
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Three men arrested following death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
4
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
5
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
6
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
7
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
8
8
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite
9
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
10
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Aberdeen University graduate…
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady…
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed - is this where you have booked…
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…
Alexander Nujant leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented